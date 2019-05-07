Kelli Ewen, Todd Ewen’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kelli Ewen, the widow of former hockey player Todd Ewen, is suing the National Hockey League (NHL) for negligence which resulted in Todd’s suicide. After repeatedly suffering from headaches, depression, sudden anger, and forgetfulness, Todd unexpectedly shot himself in the head in 2015 at the age of 49.

Posthumously, Ewen was diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain condition caused by repeated blows to the head. Symptoms may take years to appear and there is no cure for the condition. Testing for CTE can only occur after death. Athletes engaging in boxing, football, wrestling, rugby, soccer and ice hockey are at greater risk of developing CTE.



TSN is reporting that Ewen’s lawsuit was filed in a California court on April 30 and that she is seeking unspecified “compensatory damages and all other damages permitted by law.” The lawsuit alleges that The League failed to protect players from injury and has not been upfront about dangers of repeated blows to the head and their connection to CTE.

Here’s what you need to know about Kelli Ewen and her case against the NHL.



Ewen was known a talented forward, helping Montreal win the 1993 Stanley Cup. But he was most famous serving in his unofficial position as an “enforcer,” where he took about 150 hits to the head. The Star reported that Ewen drew 1,911 minutes in penalties over 518 regular-season NHL games. The “enforcer” role requires the player to act aggressively towards any player from the opposing team. Scraps on the ice have more to do with spectacle than sport, with the fans often attending games just to witness the fights. Rolling Stone described hockey skirmishes as one of the game’s “selling points.”

Nicknamed “The Animal” for his aggressive behavior on the ice, at home, Ewen was known to be a fun, easy-going man who enjoyed writing and illustrating children’s books like Hop — a Frog Who Dared to Be Different. He even made toys out of hockey stick tape for kids. Ewen’s uncle revealed that his nephew didn’t enjoy his role as an enforcer and would have preferred more playing and less brawling. Standing 6’3″ and weighing in at 230 pounds, his powerful build resulted in teams consistently recruiting him for the enforcer position.

2. Kelli and Todd Seemed to Have a Carefree Life



Outwardly, Kelli and Todd Ewen seemed to have a perfect life. The couple was married for 28 years, raised three boys and had one grandchild. Todd had played professional hockey for 11 seasons, retiring in 1998. After his retirement from hockey, the couple moved to the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood, Missouri where he and Kelli worked selling real estate.

Prior to his retirement, Kelli said they weren’t fully aware of the long-term consequences caused by his fights on the ice. During his hockey career, Todd often complained about headaches and blurry vision. Kelli said that when she first saw Todd fighting it was “shocking,” but that players and trainers often treated complaints of ears ringing, blurred vision and headaches dismissively. “They used to just say ‘I got my bell rung,” she explained in an interview with KMOX’s Alex Ferrario and Amy Marxkors.

3. Todd Told Kelli He Thought he Might have CTE



Kelli has said in several interviews that as his symptoms became more pronounced, she and Todd discussed the possibility he might have CTE. Kelli said the couple, family and friends saw a general progression of symptoms, especially during Todd’s last year of life. “It was like checking boxes on a list,” said Kelli Ewen, who was married to Todd for 28 years. “Check, check, check. Every symptom of C.T.E., Todd had,” she told the New York Times in 2018.



“We said, ‘What’s going on here?’” she recalled. Some of the changes he experienced included increased depression, sleep pattern changes and forgetfulness. Kelli told The Atlantic that Todd was also showing some signs of aggression and impulsivity. Kelli told The Atlantic that Todd choked her. He would also sometimes get lost in his own neighborhood. In 2011 four enforcers between the ages of 27-49 died. Todd wound up being the seventh former enforcer to die in five years.

“Every time it was announced that a fellow player had CTE, Todd would say: ‘If they had CTE, I know I have CTE.’ He was terrified by the thought of a future living with a degenerative disease that could rob him of his quality of life, and cause him to be a burden to his family,” Kelli said in a statement.

4. Todd’s Brain Samples Were Tested Three Time for Evidence of CTE



After Todd’s death, Kelli was contacted by Dr. Lili Naz-Hazrati of the Canadian Concussion Centre (CCC), asking permission to test Todd’s brain for CTE. Kelli agreed that after the autopsy, Todd’s three-pound brain should be preserved, packed in ice and shipped to Naz-Hazrati’s Toronto laboratory for examination. According to St. Albert Today, Ewen’s was the twentieth brain submitted for testing.

Once Naz-Hazrati’s testing was complete she issued a press release stating there was no evidence that Ewen suffered from CTE. Naz-Hazrati explained that concussions may affect the brain in many ways, even if someone does not show signs of CTC. Kelli Ewen was skeptical. “I just didn’t believe the findings,” Kelli told CTV News. “The centre had asked me to put out a statement, but in the weeks afterward I just couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat. I knew that something was wrong. There was no way that Todd did not have CTE, based on what I had learned about it.” Kelli said she asked Naz-Hazrati to perform another test but Hazrati declined.

In November 2018, however, Kelli Ewen heard from Dr. Ann McKee at Boston University. Dr. McKee was calling to inform Ewen that there was evidence that Todd’s brain showed signs of Stage 2 CTE. The second stage of CTE is when sufferers begin to experience emotional problems in addition to physical symptoms. McKee sent Todd’s brain samples to the Mayo Clinic, which confirmed her findings.

5. Kelli Ewen Told NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to “Stop Sticking his Head in the Sand”



Kelli has had a very public battle with National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman, demanding that the NHL officially recognize that CTE among hockey players is very real. “By its very nature, professional hockey is a collision sport,” Bettman recently told a Canadian parliamentary subcommittee reviewing links between hockey and CTE. I’m not sure that the premise that the link is clear now is one that the scientific and medical community has embraced.”

In 2018, Kelli Ewen spoke with KMOX’s Alex Ferrario and Amy Marxkors about the Bettman’s refusal to acknowledge the problem. “He’s saying there’s not enough scientific research or not enough information. There is plenty of scientific research and information,” Ewen said, adding that the NFL has admitted the link between football head injuries and CTE. Kelli Ewen told NBC’s 5 On Your Side that refusing to acknowledge the problem shows a lack of compassion for the players. “There are other guys suffering the same way,” she added.



While Bettman says the NHL will not change the game or acknowledge that hockey has a CTE problem, the NHL settled an $18.9 million lawsuit with several hundred former players who said the league did not do enough to protect players from head injuries or warn them of the dangers involved. Announced in November 2018, the settlement is considerably less than the $1 billion players had initially hoped for but the win was seen as a starting point. In addition to plaintiffs receiving $22,000 each, every player will also be able to receive neurological testing, assessment, and treatment up to $75,000. A “Common Good” fund of $2.5 million will also be established to help retired players with medical needs.