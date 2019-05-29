Kodak Black Denied Bond in Weapons Case, Will Remain in Jail

Rapper Kodak Black, 21, was arrested earlier this month at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival for allegedly falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms. Federal prosecutors went to court Wednesday to appeal the Federal judge’s decision to release the 21-year-old on $550,000 bond.

The judge ruled in favor of the prosecutors and said that the rapper poses a threat to the community if he were released. His trial date is set for August.

Kodak wasn’t the only rapper to be arrested during the Rolling Loud festival. Rapper NBA Youngboy was involved in a shooting in front of Trump Resort where a man was killed by gunfire. The rapper was unharmed but arrested following his performance at the festival for his involvement.

Legal Troubles Continue for Kodak Black

Kodak Black, born Dieuson Octave, is being kept in jail due to his lengthy criminal record. The rapper spent much of his youth in juvenile detention before he became famous with his 2015 single “Skrt”. The song’s popularity was helped in part by Drake who posted a video of him dancing to it on Instagram. This led to Kodak signing a deal with Atlantic Records. Almost immediately after signing his deal in October 2015, he was arrested for false imprisonment of a child, robbery, battery, and possession of cannabis. He was tried and avoided jail time received a lengthy probation.

He was arrested again in December 2015 and charged with possessing 20 grams or less of marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia when he was pulled over in St. Lucie County, Florida.

Just two months later, in February 2016, Kodak Black brought a woman to his hotel room following a performance at Treasure Nightclub in South Carolina. The woman alleges that she was assaulted, bitten, and raped by the rapper during their sexual encounter. Kodak was charged with rape.

Then in April 2016, he was arrested again for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, fleeing from law enforcement, and possession of marijuana in Hallandale Beach Florida. Police pulled his car over because they suspected it was involved in a drug deal. Less than a month later, he was arrested again and charged with armed robbery and false imprisonment.

He went to court in April and May of that year where a Fort Lauderdale judge offered him a plea deal that let him avoid jail time. He was in court to answer for the warrant from the South Carolina rape charge and the possession of marijuana charge from 2015. He was sentenced to one year of house arrest and five years of probation for the rape charge.

Despite avoiding jail for his South Carolina charge, Kodak received four months in jail and a suspended drivers license stemming from the marijuana possession charge in 2015.

Kodak violated his probation in February 2017 after traveling and not checking in with his Parole Officer. He was also accused of assaulting a female bartender at Club Climaxx Strip Club in Miami. A grand jury in South Carolina indicted the rapper which forced him to stand trial for his previous 2016 sexual assault.

After spending the first half of 2017 in jail. Then in May 2017, he was sentenced to a year in prison for his house arrest violation. Kodak only served a month in jail before being released back to house arrest.

In January 2018, Kodak was arrested while live streaming on Instagram. In the video, you can see Kodak’s posse smoking marijuana and handling a firearm around a baby.

Somebody told the police what was occurring in the video which led to them raiding the house and finding 100 grams of marijuana, a stolen 9mm Beretta, and a loaded Glock magazine. The rapper was charged with theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and child neglect.

Finally, before this most recent arrest, he was stopped coming across the border from Canada to the United States by Borders and Customs Protections. After searching his car, border authorities found weed and a Glock handgun. He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The rapper will stand trial for his most recent crimes in August 2019.