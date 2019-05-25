Lily Mika Appeals for Return of Camera Featuring Topless Photo

Lily Mika is the French travel blogger who is appealing for the return of her lost camera that features topless photos. Mika was on the Isle of Skye in Scotland when the camera vanished.

In her Facebook appeal, Mika wrote in part, “Hi ! I visited Skye, Scotland, last week (16/05/19). I spent so much time admiring this beautiful country that I did a big mistake : I forgot my camera on a rest area near to Sligachan 🤦🏼‍♀️… So, lovely people of internet, I need your help ! I was so impressed with the kindness of Scottish people that I am sure that the people who found my camera are willing to give it back to its owner… But they have no way to find me ! That’s where I need your help : please share this post and make it travel the virtual world so that the people who have my camera lumix gx80 see my face on their Facebook feed 🙏🏻 !”

Mika went on to say that the camera features photos dating back to November 2017. She added that there are artistic topless photos on the camera from her various journeys to Australia, Thailand and Indonesia. Mika says it’s been her plan for a while to publish a book of her photos. The goal of the book was to encourage women to be confident in their bodies and to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

In addition to those photos, Mika says there are pictures of her with her grandfather and her boyfriend, Jules, that she does not want to lose. Mika said she will settle for just getting the camera’s SD card returns. The appeal ends with the words, “keep faith, I know the world is full of good people and internet can be magic ☺️✨ thank you so much for your help. ♥️ ”

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Mika said that she was en route to the airport in Edinburgh when she realized her camera wasn’t in her bag. Mika said that she had been able to locate the area of the Isle of Skye where she last remembered seeing her camera. The blogger says that some people have contacted her to say they have been to the rest area where she last saw her camera, to no avail. Mika told the tabloid, “The pictures of my trip with my 80-year-old grandparents are inside as well and since recently my grandma can’t walk anymore so I know I will never take her to a trip anymore and I would love to have these memories.”

