Lisa Bullock, Steve Bullock’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steve Bullock is the governor of Montana. On May 11, Bullock released a video hinting that he’s about to announce his run for the White House. If he does so, Bullock will be joining a crowded field of Democratic contenders for the presidency. But Bullock says that he has a better chance of beating President Trump than the other Democrats. That’s because, Bullock argues, he’s won re-election in Montana, a state which voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump in 2016.

Steve Bullock is married to Lisa Bullock; the couple has three children. Here’s what you need to know about Lisa Bullock:

1. She Was Born & Raised in an Irish Catholic Family in Helena, Montana

Lisa Bullock grew up in an Irish Catholic family in Helena, Montana. She is the eldest of six children. Her father was a professor of psychology, and her mother was a registered nurse. She attended public school in Helena and went on to attend Carroll College in Helena, graduating with a BA in Mathematics and Computer Science. Lisa went to graduate school at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

2. She Worked as a High School Math Teacher & Later Worked for IBM

Lisa Bullock has a degree in mathematics and computer science. She started her career as a high school teacher, teaching math and computer science. She later went to work for a series of big tech companies, working for IBM, MAXIMUS, Public Knowledge and Northrop Grumman. Bullock now works as a Research & Development Manager for Court View Justice Solutions.

3. She Advocates for Programs to Give Kids School Breakfast

One of Lisa Bullock’s pet projects is advocating to feed kids who are otherwise going hungry. She and her husband have created an initiative to fight against childhood hunger in Montana, and she assists with providing Breakfast after the Bell grants to Montana schools; the grants are aimed at increasing school breakfast participation.

Separately, Lisa also helped start the Montana STEM Mentors. That initiative asks women across Montana to mentor young women who are interested in STEM careers.

4. She Coached Her Kids’ Basketball Teams

Hope everyone is able to get outdoors this weekend and take advantage of #NationalParksWeek. Happy trails! pic.twitter.com/mQCvq4px1n — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) April 20, 2019

Lisa and Steve Bullock have three children: Caroline, Alexandria, and Cameron. Bullock, an enthusiastic athlete, was a coach for the kids’ basketball teams. She herself says she enjoys skiing, playing basketball, and hiking.

5. Some Have Raised Questions About Bullock’s Relationship With Another Woman

Came across this old photo this weekend. They may be quite a bit taller now, but these three are still my biggest supporters. pic.twitter.com/CeOQ6Epkcl — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) April 29, 2019

Back in 2014, Steve Bullock used the state plane to fly with Montana Department of Commerce Director Meg O’Leary to a Paul McCartney concert in Missoula. The trip raised questions, since O’Leary wasn’t specifically invited to the concert; in fact, Lisa Bullock had been invited. Some also questioned whether the concert qualified as state business. Local media also reported that O’Leary flies on the state plane far more on often than any other Montana cabinet officials. In the period between March 2013 and August 2016, O’Leary flew on the plane 56 times. The most that any other official flew in the same period was 20 times.

During a gubernatorial debate in 2016, a panelist asked whether either of the candidates had ever had an extramarital affair. The Billings Gazette reported that the panelist asked the question because of concerns about Bullock’s plane rides with Meg O’Leary. Both candidates said that they had never had an affair.