Map of Virginia Beach City Operations Building, Site of Mass Shooting

Here's a map of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center off Princess Anne Road. Building 2 has been the focal point of the police activity. The building houses city operations like planning, public utilities, public works, zoning, etc. https://t.co/VYth6Wr64z #VBActiveShooter pic.twitter.com/EHyi9t0t04 — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) May 31, 2019

In what is being describe as a workplace mass shooting, 11 are dead, six people are hospitalized, and the suspected shooter, a current city employee, police said, is dead.

The shooting occurred late Friday afternoon at the City of Virginia Beach Operations building.

The location houses the Virginia Beach Planning; Public Utilities; Public Works; Development Services Center; Permits & Inspections; Zoning; Traffic Engineering; Information Technology; and City/Schools Print Services departments.

MASS SHOOTING reported in Virginia Beach VA, at the Municipal Center/Courthouse area.

• 1 shooter

• Suspect in custody

• 'Multiple injuries'

• Conflicting early reports on number of injured and dead

• Here's a map. Building 2 = police activity focus https://t.co/fAgM4SgQfK pic.twitter.com/vjk1G9RYLK — Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) May 31, 2019

Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said during a news conference that the suspect was killed by police after firing at officers. One was shot but was saved by his bullet-proof vest. Cervera said the suspect was a current and long-time employee who had worked for the city in the public utilities department.

