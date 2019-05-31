Map of Virginia Beach City Operations Building, Site of Mass Shooting

In what is being describe as a workplace mass shooting, 11 are dead, six people are hospitalized, and the suspected shooter, a current city employee, police said, is dead.
The shooting occurred late Friday afternoon at the City of Virginia Beach Operations building.
The location houses the Virginia Beach Planning; Public Utilities; Public Works; Development Services Center; Permits & Inspections; Zoning; Traffic Engineering; Information Technology; and City/Schools Print Services departments.
Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said during a news conference that the suspect was killed by police after firing at officers. One was shot but was saved by his bullet-proof vest. Cervera said the suspect was a current and long-time employee who had worked for the city in the public utilities department.
Public works employees prepared for Hurricane Florence last year.