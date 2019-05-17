Marshun Carr Arrested for Murder of Rapper Lil Lonnie

Another suspect in connection with the murder of rapper Lil Lonnie has been arrested. On Thursday, May 16th Marshun Carr was arrested in Austin, Texas for the shooting death of Mississippi rapper.

According to CBS Austin, Carr was arrested in the 900 block of W. Oltorf St., in Austin. Carr is the third suspect to be arrested in connection with Lil Lonnie’s death.

The other two suspects in the death of Lil Lonnie are Monya Davis and Antoine Carr. It is unclear at this time whether there is any family relation between Antoine and Marshun.

Lil Lonnie, whose full name is Lonnie Taylor, was gunned down on April 29th, 2018, according to the Clarion Ledger. The shooting took place in Jackson, Mississippi, as Lonnie was driving in his SUV when he was shot multiple times. His vehicle then came to a stop after it crashed into a home. The female passenger in the car was not injured.

The First Arrest Made in This Case Came About a Year After Lonnie’s Murder

About a year after Taylor’s death on April 29th, 2018 the first arrest was made. In March of 2019, the first arrest was made in Austin, Texas.

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting death that occurred on Montebello Dr. back in late April of 2018. Suspect, Monya Davis-21, is charged with murder. Davis was being held in TX and was extradited on last week. https://t.co/k55jtYF5V9 pic.twitter.com/bNzQopjlOm — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) April 22, 2019

The Jackson Police Department tweeted on April 22nd that an arrest was made in connection to Taylor’s death.

“Suspect, Monya Davis-21, is charged with murder. Davis was being held in TX and was extradited on [sic] last week,” the tweet said.

Prior to Davis’ arrest, Antoine Carr was arrested in March. Davis was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas and both Antoine and Marshun Carr were arrested in Austin, Texas.

Lil Lonnie’s Sister Calls His Murder ‘Senseless’

In a tweet posted by 16 WAPT News, Lonnie Taylor’s sister, Crystal Capler, is seen talking about her brother’s death. She called his murder, “senseless.”

“It was senseless. He didn’t do anything to anyone – any harm to anyone- to bring this on him,” she said.

Lil Lonnie's sister says his murder was senseless. Two people are facing charges in connection with the Jackson rapper's slaying: https://t.co/hj0dLKI9wp #lillonnie pic.twitter.com/6lMUBStMr1 — 16 WAPT News (@16WAPTNews) April 22, 2019

Capler went on to describe her brother as a funny and loving person. “Anytime, any contact with him, you’ll just feel his spirit,” Capler said. “He was always trying to uplift and help people any way he can, and that’s simply what he was doing. He wanted Mississippi to be recognized.”

This video was filmed after the arrest of the first two suspects.

Lil Lonnie was Known as an Up & Coming Rapper

At the time of his death, Lil Lonnie was regarded as an up-and-coming rapper. He is best known for his hit song, “Colors” which was released in 2015. The song’s music video has amassed over 11 million views on YouTube.