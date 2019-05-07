Mary Bubala: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mary Bubala is a former Baltimore news anchor who was fired after she appeared to link ex-Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s resignation to her race and gender.

“Mary Bubala is no longer a WJZ-TV employee. The station apologizes to its viewers for her remarks,” the station told the Baltimore Sun Tuesday.

Bubala had worked at the station for more than 15 years, most recently anchoring its 5 pm and 11 pm newscasts, according to the Maryland Daily Record.

Bubala confirmed her departure on Facebook, writing that “WJZ was forced to let me go.”

Bubala’s ouster comes days after she appeared to link the race and gender of the last three Baltimore mayors, two of whom resigned and one of whom opted not to run for reelection.

“We’ve had three female, African-American mayors in a row,” Bubala said. “They were all passionate public servants. Two resigned, though. Is this a signal that a different kind of leadership is needed to move Baltimore City forward?”

Pugh resigned last week amid a controversy involving the sale of her self-published children’s books.

Bubala previously worked at Maryland’s WMAR, upstate New York’s WENY and WBNG, and at WOKR in Rochester, according to The Daily Record.

She was nominated for a 2016 regional Emmy award for her coverage of the Freddy Gray protests and was awarded a regional Emmy for outstanding news anchor.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mary Bubala Questioned If Baltimore Needed a Mayor Who Was Not African-American and Female

Soooooo this happened following the resignation of #Baltimore Mayor #CatherinePugh. URGH!🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♂️ I'm not even sure I want to hear the excuse for this. I'm cringing and cursing🤬. (Reposting 📹video from @AndreShowell) pic.twitter.com/DPZfdnedFP — Nicki Mayo (@nickimayonews) May 3, 2019

Bubala came under fire after she questioned if Baltimore needed a mayor who was not an African-American female while speaking with Loyola University Maryland professor Karsonya “Kaye” Wise Whitehead.

Her comments came after former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned last week amid a bizarre scandal centered over a series of children’s books she self-published and sold.

“No,” Whitehead replied to Bubala’s question. “Because of the work that they did, the love that they had for the city, the commitment they had for the city. The next leader of Baltimore city, if it’s going to be Jack Young or whoever will challenge him coming up next year, needs to have that same level of commitment and passion.”

2. Baltimore Association of Black Journalists Condemned Bubala’s Remarks

Bubala’s remarks came under fire from the Baltimore Association of Black Journalists.

The group said that Bubala’s question “implies race and gender are qualifiers in one’s ability to lead while also demonizing African-Americans and women as poor leaders.”

“We feel certain Bubala would not have asked this same question of white male leadership,” the group said in a statement. “Moreover, the implicit bias present in Bubala’s interview should be addressed company-wide at WJZ-TV, with a concerted effort to avoid marginalizing by race and gender, particularly in a city whose population reflects its leadership demographics.”

“While Bubala apologized in a tweet,” the group said, “there was no acknowledgment of the gaffe or apology on-air by her, WJZ-TV, or CBS. This is unacceptable since the apology should be administered in the same fashion that the damaging question was delivered.”

The group’s statement also noted that WJZ-TV ran a story online claiming that Pugh had fled the state. “Although that false report was later corrected,” the group said, “the correction did not run on the air, and this stirs additional concerns about WJZ-TV’s news judgment.”

3. WJZ Fired Bubala Despite Several Apologies

A sincere apology pic.twitter.com/gV4dz7CFkd — Mary Bubala (@MaryWJZ) May 3, 2019

“Mary Bubala is no longer a WJZ-TV employee. The station apologizes to its viewers for her remarks,” station general manager Audra Swain told The Baltimore Sun in a statement Wednesday.

Bubala confirmed her ouster in a Facebook post. Her firing came after multiple apologies on Twitter.

“I asked a question that did not come out the way I intended,” she wrote on Twitter last week. “I am so deeply sorry and sincerely regret the words I chose.”

“I am devastated that the words I used portray me as someone that I know I am not,” she added. “ I hope you allow me the opportunity to regain your trust.”

“I am so very sorry,” she wrote in another tweet. “The way my question came out was not what I intended to ask because race and gender are irrelevant to one’s leadership abilities. I combined two questions in my head during a live interview and said something I didn’t mean to.”

4. Bubala Says She Was ‘Shocked’ by Her Firing

Bubala wrote on Facebook that she was “shocked” by her firing and said she will “fight to restore my reputation.”

“Last week I realized I made a mistake in the language I used on air,” she wrote. “I immediately apologized for any hurt I unintentionally caused. I received immediate support from WJZ because they knew it was not in my heart to intentionally cause this kind of harm. I wanted to do an on-air apology but was not allowed. I hope that the people of Baltimore know that I would never do anything to hurt anyone.”

“Unfortunately, I now stand in the path of the tornado. WJZ was forced to let me go,” she added. “I am saddened and shocked by this decision. Baltimore City has been my home for 25 years and I treasure and am so grateful for the relationships I have made with the people of Baltimore during this time. I fully intend to fight to restore my reputation because I’ve invested my heart and soul in my work and my city. Thank you Baltimore for all of your support during this difficult period of time. It means so much to me.”

5. Bubala’s Critics Say Apology & Firing Are Not Enough

UPDATE: “Mary Bubala is no longer a WJZ-TV employee. The station apologizes to its viewers for her remarks,” –@AudraSwain, @wjz general manager via email sent to the @baltimoresun Monday night (5/7/19). https://t.co/9qpe89Wc0q #JournoLife — Nicki Mayo (@nickimayonews) May 7, 2019

Nicki Mayo, the former president of the Baltimore Association of Black Journalists who posted a video of the question online, told The Baltimore Sun that the firing was insufficient.

“Firing or letting her go does nothing to relieve the greater problem here,” Mayo said. “So, I don’t take any joy in another journalist not working.”

“This was another ceremonial falling on the sword that continues to cut a serious hole in efforts for newsroom inclusion and diversity,” she said.

Mayo said she was hurt by the sexism of Bubala’s question as well as the racism.

“I fall at the intersectionality of being black and a woman,” she said. “In something like this, I expect a woman to be more sensitive to generalizing a demographic. I don’t know any white women who would be comfortable with an anchor or anyone asking a question like the one we heard, saying, ‘Well, we’ve had three women back to back. Do you think it’s time for a different kind of leadership?’ I think every white woman I know would have been, like, ‘What do you mean by that?’”

“I don’t understand how tone deaf a fellow woman could be. That broke my heart,” she added. “She messed up. I get it. But you know that line, ‘The mouth speaks the truth of the heart?’ She told you how she feels.”

