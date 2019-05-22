Matthew Zakrzewski: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Matthew Zakrzewski is a California nanny who is accused of molesting two young boys he was caring for in Laguna Beach, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office says.

Zakrzewski, a 30-year-old Costa Mesa resident, was arrested May 17 on four felony child molestation charges and one felony child pornography possession charge, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s office said May 22 in a press release.

Zakrzewski has worked as a nanny for several families in Southern California, according to the district attorney’s office. “The Laguna Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating any other potential victims. Anyone who has information related to this investigation or any other un-reported incidents involving Zakrzewski is urged to call the Investigations Division line at (949) 715-1300,” prosecutors said.

Here’s what you need to know about Matthew Zakrzewski:

1. Matthew Zakrzewski Was Reported to Police by the Victims’ Parents, Who Say He Touched Their 8-Year-Old Son ‘Inappropriately’ & They Feared for the Safety of Their Other Son

Matthew Zakrzewski was reported to police in May 2019, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. “In early May 2019, a Laguna Beach couple had reported to Laguna Beach Police that their babysitter, Zakrzewski, had touched their 8-year-old son inappropriately and was concerned for the safety of their son and potentially other children,” prosecutors said.

“The couple had hired Zakrzewski to care for their eight-year-old child through one of his several babysitting websites. The Laguna Beach Police Department’s Major Crimes & Intelligence Unit immediately opened an investigation, which led to the identification of a second seven-year-old victim in the City of Los Angeles,” the district attorney’s office said.

Along with the boy in Laguna Beach, Zakrzewski is also accused of molesting a boy in Los Angeles, according to prosecutors. Zakrzewski is accused of assaulting the victim in Laguna Beach between Febraury to May 2019 and the boy in Los Angeles in December 2017.

According to the DA, Zakrzewski was arrested, “on May 17, 2019 by Laguna Beach Police Department detectives at a local airport after deplaning an international flight.”

Prosecutors have not released additional details about the case. Investigators are looking into whether there are any other victims.

2. Zakrzewski Advertises His Nanny Career on a Website Where He Calls Himself ‘Matthew the Manny’ &

Founded a Company Called ‘Sitter Buddy’

Matthew Zakrzewski advertises his nanny business on a website where he calls himself “Matthew the Manny” and says he is a “professional manny” and “sitter/buddy.” The website, along with his social media profiles, show several photos and videos of Zakrzewski playing with young children, including boys and girls.

He wrote on his website, “At a very early age, I discovered what a joy it was to work with children and be a positive impact in their lives through the “Buddy Program” at my middle school. Now, I’m a career manny and my 6+ years childcare experience spans from ages 3 months to 14, including special needs… I think the reason I connect easily with kids is because I am not just there to supervise, I participate!”

He added, “So if you would like a fun-loving, energetic person that will engage your child as well as care for them and keep them safe, then I hope you will give me a chance to take part in your family.”

Zakrzewski says he is available for regular care, occasional care, overnights, travel care and mentoring. He also highlights an affiliation with TrustLine, which provides background checks for in-home child care in California.

He also created a company called “My Sitter/Buddy.” On the website for that company, he wrote, that he provides, “Everything from regular after-school pickup/care to last-minute, full day-and-night sitting, to simply being a friend/”big brother. I play a much more active role than most sitters, I try to connect with my families by getting to know them; being more involved helps me understand them better and makes everyone more comfortable. I’ve always loved kids and I know I would like my own someday. I have had wonderful experiences with school-aged children ages 5 & up; as many as three at a time!”

It is not clear if anyone else worked for the company. He wrote on Linkedin, “Sitter Buddy is a unique “sitter-share” service connecting Orange County based children with quality childcare providers. Sitter Buddy aims to establish a trusted, at-the-ready network of pre-screened child care providers that are active, enthusiastic and fun-loving individuals.”

In a section about why he works as a manny, he wrote, “I love what I do because it makes me feel like I’m doing something positive in another’s life; seeing a kid smile and knowing I helped put that smile there is the best feeling. It’s also the next best thing to having children of my own. It’s FUN too, I get to be myself and act silly!”

3. Zakrzewski Attended Cal State Long Beach & Has Worked as a Marketing Coordinator & Social Media Consultant for Berkshire Hathaway California Properties

Zakrzewski was born and raised in Southern California, according to his website. “Polish-Ecuadorean-Chinese. I’m international! Raised by my Spanish-speaking grandmother in a predominantly ♀ family Met my father when I was 13…I understand first-hand the importance of good role models in a child’s life. Usually “golden” – often outdoors and easily tan. Love the water. Love to laugh. Gluten-free.”

He graduated from California State University-Long Beach in 2012 with a degree in communication studies. He previously studied at Orange Coast College.

According to his Linkedin profile, Zakrzewski is also a mentor with the Big Brother Big Sisters program. The organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Zakrzewski. He wrote on Linkedin, “Leading by example along with professional support and training, we are accountable for each child in achieving: Higher aspirations, greater confidence, and better relationships, Avoidance of risky behaviors, Educational success.”

Zakrzewski also says on Linkedin he has worked as a marketing coordinator and social media consultant for Berkshire Hathaway California Properties.

4. He Has Pleaded Not Guilty & Is Scheduled to Return to Court on May 31

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski has pleaded not guilty, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said. Zakrzewski is scheduled to return to court on May 31 for a bail review hearing. He was arraigned on May 21.

Zakrzewski’s attorney, Catherine Sempepos, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Senior Deputy District Attorney Heidi Garrel of the Sexual Assault Unit is prosecuting this case,” the prosecutor’s office said.

5. Zakrzewski Is Being Held on $1 Million Bail & Faces 90 Years to Life in Prison

Matthew Zakrzewski is currently being held at the Orange County Jail on $1 million bail. If convicted of the charges he faces, Zakrzewski could be sentenced to 90 years to life in prison.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Zakrzewski was charged with, three felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14, and one felony count of oral copulation of a child under the age of 10. He was also charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography.”

