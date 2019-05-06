Megan Markle in Labor: Gives Birth to a Boy

Megan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, went into labor on May 6, 2019 – at last. The world was eager to welcome a new Royal Baby.

Then the news came: Megan Markle had given birth to a new prince. It’s a boy, the palace confirmed. ABC News is reporting that a name hasn’t been chosen yet. He is 7 pounds, three ounces. Prince Harry said the boy was “absolutely to die for” and declared himself thrilled. The Palace said Megan and baby were doing well and the Royal Family was delighted.

The boy is seventh in line to the British throne, according to the Evening Standard. Markle was said to be about a week overdue when she went into labor, but she was described as “incredibly relaxed and positive.” Her mother, Doria Ragland, was said to be in England at her daughter’s side.

Baby watchers have been waiting for some time as it was reported that Megan Markle was overdue. One sign that the birth was impending: Prince Harry recently cancelled an overseas trip to be at his wife’s side. The world waited with bated breath to see whether the Royal Baby would be a boy or a girl, and whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will choose a traditional, or non-traditional, name for the new Prince.

Sky’s Royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills, said, according to Mirror: “It was in the early hours of this morning when the Duchess went into labour and the Duke was by her side.”

Megan Markle Went Into Labor on Monday, May 6, 2019

The big news that Megan Markle was in labor broke on Monday, May 6, 2019, and Buckingham Palace confirmed it. The British news media also reported that the Duchess of Sussex was in labor. Here’s the official statement from Buckingham Palace. It doesn’t reveal much, just that the labor started in the early morning hours and Prince Harry was at his wife’s side. The Palace later revealed it is a boy.

Mirror reports that the Duke and Duchess have decided to break from tradition and keep the birth details secret. Thus, you may not see the traditional mother carrying baby on the hospital steps pictures. (Remember the polka dotted dresses worn by Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge?) There was also talk that Markle was hoping for a home birth although the fact she was likely overdue may have compounded that.

The Mirror reported that it wasn’t even clear whether the Duchess was giving birth at home or a hospital (that’s usually announced by Royal Family members when they give birth), and the name of the child might not be known for days.

Indeed, rumors had swirled for days that the Duchess had already given birth, when initially Prince Harry stated that he was going on the trip to the Netherlands, but those proved false, and the Duke cancelled the journey. Oddsmakers stopped taking bets on the baby’s gender and name as a result, though. (Some people were hoping for Diana, of course! But with news it is a boy, that wish will not be granted.)

According to the Evening Standard, it was believed the child was due in either late April or early May.

Markle, of course, was an American actress starring on the television show Suits when she met and married Prince Harry. Prince William and his wife Kate have three children, George, Louis, and Charlotte.

The child will be the first for Prince Harry and his wife. You can read more about Doria Ragland here. You can read about Megan Markle’s family here.