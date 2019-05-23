Megan “Monster” Hawkins on Jailbirds: Where Is She Now? Is She in Jail?

Megan “Monster” Hawkins is one of the female inmates featured on Jailbirds, a Netflix docu-series that follows the daily lives of female inmates at Sacramento County Jail. Though “Monster” is just her nickname, it’s the only name she is referred with in the show.

Monster was released from jail following the filming of Jailbirds. However, she has since been arrested and is now back at Sacramento County Jail, the same jail where the show is filmed. Per her prison records, Monster was booked on May 17, and is being held without bail.

Here’s what you need to know:

Megan ‘Monster’ Hawkins: Where Is She Now?

According to TMZ, Hawkins was arrested in Elk Grove County, California on May 17, after she was caught allegely trying to open a bank account using an ID with someone else’s name on it. When authorities finally found her, TMZ reports, she was allegedly found with a number of credit cards that didn’t belong to her.

She’s since been booked on five felonies, TMZ reports, and is being held in Sacramento County Jail, where she was filmed for Jailbirds to begin with.

Following her rearrest, Hawkins gave an interview to KCRA, maintaining her innocence and also talking about how her life has changed since Jailbirds aired. Hawkins said, “I have people stop me. They’re like, ‘Oh my God! Monster!’ Like literally everywhere I go. I’m not stupid. So if everywhere I go, people stop me and they want to take pictures and they want me to sign an autograph, come on now. Am I really going to go and do something stupid like they’re saying? I’m not that dumb.”

Monster Had a Domestic Violence Case Ongoing With Another Prisoner and Former Boyfriend Named ‘A1’

One of the narratives on Jailbirds is an apparent love triangle between Monster, a male prisoner named A1, and another female inmate named Taylor. This information is revealed in the second episode of season one, where A1 calls Megan his “wife”, and she says that he stabbed her in the back, literally.

“I don’t wish jail on anyone,” she says at one point. “But he’s an animal, and some animals deserve to be caged.” As for his relationship with Taylor, she said, “Taylor? I don’t know her. But I know they met on the bowl, I know she called my cell phone from the jail, looking for Aaron. I told her, ‘You can have him.’ Might have called her a b*tch.”

Monster also shows the camera crew the apparent stab wound on her back:

A1, whose full name is Aaron Ellis, was charged with great bodily injury and corporal injury to a spouse, as Netflix notes. Monster is that spouse.