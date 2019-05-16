Mike Parson’s Wife, Teresa: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Teresa Parson is Mike Parson’s wife. Mike Parson is the governor of Missouri. On Thursday, May 16, Parson signaled his support of an eight-week abortion ban for the state, with no exclusions for victims of rape or incest.

The ban is just the latest in a new wave of anti-abortion efforts passed by several states in recent years, as a direct effort to challenge the veracity of Roe v. Wade on the Supreme Court level. To be clear, abortion is still legal in all 50 states, including Missouri. Still, both Parson and his wife, Teresa, have made their pro-life inclinations abundantly clear over the years.

Teresa is a member of the First Baptist Church and is pro-life. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Teresa Tweeted Her Full Support of the Missouri Pro-Life Agenda on May 15

On May 15, Teresa signaled her full support of her husband’s decision to sign an eight-week abortion ban for the state of Missouri. She wrote, “I fully support my husband, @ GovParsonMO, on his pro-life stand! All human life is sacred at every stage! # MissouriProud # ProLife”

Her husband, too, celebrated the ban on his own Twitter account. He wrote, “Thanks to decades of conservative, pro-life leadership, Missouri recently hit an ALL-TIME low for the number of abortions. We’ve gone from a high of more than 20,000 in our state, to now below 3,000 — we still have more work to do!”

Additionally, leading up to the passing of the abortion ban, Parson tweeted, “It’s time to make Missouri the most Pro-Life state in the country! Thanks to leaders in the House and Senate, we are one vote away from passing one of the strongest # ProLife bills in the country – standing for life, protecting women’s health, and advocating for the unborn.”

2. Teresa & Mike Have Two Children & Five Grandchildren

According to her official site, Teresa and Mike have been married for 33 years. They have two children, and five grandchildren. The couple met when Teresa was working at a drive-through window at a bank, and Parson had just purchased his first gas station. Per The Missouri Times, Parson would often make deposits and they got to know each other through this interaction. Teresa said,

“He went back to work and talked to the lady who was actually doing his books for him at that time — he didn’t know it at the time but she was my second cousin — so he asked Renee about me, if she knew who I was. Renee ended up giving me a phone call one night asking me if I would go out with her boss if he were to ask me. My reply immediately was, ‘Well, he’ll have to ask me himself to find that answer out, Renee.’ The next day he actually did call me and we did go out.”

According to St. Louis Magazine, Parson is from southwest Missouri, originally. He grew up on a third-generation family-owned farm; the Parsons currently own and operate a cow and calf farm near where they live in Bolivar, Missouri.

Though Parson has served in public office for decades, little is known about his children.

3. One of the Parson’s Daughters Is a Teacher

Having a daughter who is a teacher, I understand firsthand what sacrifices are made in this career field. Thank you to all of our educators for teaching the next generation of Missourians! #MissouriProud #TeacherAppreciationWeek #ThankATeacher pic.twitter.com/Qf1l8xNFWN — First Lady Teresa Parson (@FirstLadyTeresa) May 7, 2019

One of the Parson’s daughters is a teacher, a point that Teresa celebrated on her Twitter earlier this May. She wrote, “Having a daughter who is a teacher, I understand firsthand what sacrifices are made in this career field. Thank you to all of our educators for teaching the next generation of Missourians! # MissouriProud # TeacherAppreciationWeek # ThankATeacher”

4. Teresa Grew up on a Cattle Farm in Bolivar, Missouri

Like her husband, Teresa grew up on a farm in Bolivar, Missouri. To The Missouri Times, Teresa explained how her humble upbringing inspired her role as first lady of the state of Missouri. She said, “I am a woman of faith, I have a loving family, I had a great career, and I live in the State of Missouri — which is my favorite state — in a country that is unbeatable. I think that I am living perfect happiness.”

To the publication, Teresa called her two children her “greatest accomplishments.” Of her childhood on a farm, she said. “It was a good life. We had fun, we played outside from sunup to sundown. It was just a good life.”

5. Teresa’s Initiatives as ‘First Lady’ Include a Focus on At-Risk Youth & Special Needs Organizations

According to her official site, Teresa’s primary initiatives as the first lady of Missouri including efforts towards high school dropout prevention, career readiness for at-risk youths, and prioritizing resources and support for families who have children with special needs.