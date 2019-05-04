Mo & Derrick Rogers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mo and Derrick Rogers are the parents of a baby named Morgan, who was born on February 14; on May 1, Mo posted a photo of Morgan being dropped on her head by a doctor immediately following her birth. Now, the parents are threatening to sue the hospital where the incident took place.

In a statement released to ABC15, the hospital Chandler Regional Medical Center in Arizona said that it can’t comment on the specifics of the incident, but it did confirm that it was going to investigate the details around the situation. The statement reads ,

Because of patient privacy laws and a request from the family not to release information, we are unable to comment specifically on this matter. The safety of our patients and their families is always our top concern. The medical team at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center takes this matter extremely seriously and is working to conduct a comprehensive review.

1. LOOK: Video Taken by Derrick Rogers, Immediately Following the Birth of His Two Twins

In the video above, which was taken by Derrick Rogers, you can clearly see one of the doctors dropping Morgan on her head. The video stops shortly after the incident.

Since then, Derrick has explained that he stopped filming because he was shocked. He said to ABC15, “It made me so mad. Like, I had to stop recording.” He also confirmed that he confronted the doctor who dropped his baby: “I told him, ‘You dropped my baby.’ He had like a nonchalant look on his face. Then I showed him the video, and he had nothing to say after that.”

Monique was similarly horrified by the video, and said she hasn’t watched it more than once. She said, “I kind of promised myself that I would never watch that video again…I feel like she was treated like a sack of potatoes.”

According to her Facebook, Mo and her husband were married in 2015.

2. One Week After the Incident, an Ultrasound Revealed Morgan Was Bleeding in Her Brain

A week after their daughter Morgan was dropped on her head, an ultrasound revealed that she had a “grade one germinal matrix small bleed,” which is a form of hemorrhage in the brain. The medical issue is not necessarily unusual for babies born prematurely.

However, Monique and Derrick have stated that they want to know whether the bleed came from their daughter’s physical trauma, or if it’s just the result of her being born prematurely.

In the original post by Mo, she wrote,

My twin girls were born 2/14/19 at Chandler Regional in Chandler, AZ and my daughter Morgan was dropped on her head due to the negligence of the staff. I was never notified she was dropped nor were there any tests done due to them dropping her. I would like to prevent this from happening to other children being born at this hospital. ***EDIT***

I forgot to mention that a she spent a total of 12 days in the NICU due to her being 3lbs 4oz when born. A head ultrasound was done on day 5 and I was also not notified that this was being done due to her low birth weight and I was never given the results of this test. She has a grade 1 hemorrhage on the left side of her brain and I am not sure if that was due to her being dropped or her low birth weight. I did not find out that this test was done and the results of this test until this past Saturday when I brought up a different concern to her doctor.

3. Monique & Derrick Say Their Baby Has a ‘Shaking’ Problem Now, But Is Otherwise Healthy

Monique and Derrick both say that their daughters are in healthy conditions, but that Morgan will occasionally have shaking fits, the cause of which are unknown to them. Monique said to ABC15, “She does this like tensing up and her body kind of shakes…I would like to know if this was due to her having a low birth weight or if it was due to her being dropped on her head.”

To The New York Post, Mo said, “It’s just traumatic.” She added, “You go through this for nine months, and for them to just drop your baby. You don’t know if there’s going to be long-term damage because nobody has talked to you. Nobody has brought it to your attention.”

4. Monique Has Since Told People on Her Facebook to Stop ‘Victim Blaming’

In a post on May 2, one day after she shared the video to Facebook, Mo wrote,

Society really needs to get out of this BAD habit of blaming victims but then people wonder why it takes people time to speak out. No one takes into account the pain and trauma people experience. A little empathy can go a long way. People forget that we are real people with real feelings. Just keep that in mind when you guys are commenting on other people’s lives

The original video was viewed over a million times in 24 hours. By Friday, May 3, the video had been shared over 51,000 times, and had 47 comments.

Mo appeared to reply to some of these comments, saying at one point, “I truly appreciate every single one of you for sharing my video 😪❤️”

She also replied to another Facebook user’s question into her daughter’s health by saying, “I don’t know because no tests were done to determine that. The doctor I’m seeing now referred her to a neurologist who is booked all the way until August smh”

5. Monique & Derrick Have Two Other Children

Per Mo’s Facebook, she and Derrick have two children. She has several pictures of a trip to Disney World with her children in 2016; their ages are not known.