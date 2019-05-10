Mor Toledano, Ben Shapiro’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mor Toledano, 31, a medical practitioner who grew up in Israel, is married to conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro. They got married in 2008 and have two children.

Her husband made headlines on May 10, 2019, after he walked out of a contentious interview with BBC host Andrew Neil. Shapiro was on the program to promote his new book, “The Right Side of History: How Reason and Moral Purpose Made the West Great.” He accused Neil of attacking his political views, though later issued an apology on Twitter. He wrote, “Just pre-taped an interview with BBC’s @afneil. As I’m not familiar with him or his work, I misinterpreted his antagonism as political Leftism (he termed the pro-life position in America “barbaric”) – and that was apparently inaccurate. For that, I apologize.” You can watch the full 10-minute interview here.

“I am not inclined to continue an interview with someone as badly motivated as you” US conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro ends spiky interview with @afneil Watch #politicslive interview in full: https://t.co/tXVdNWnXWi pic.twitter.com/WEO2UKOc79 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 10, 2019

Mor Toledano Shapiro appears to keep a lower profile than her husband. She did not comment publicly following Ben Shapiro’s interview.

Here’s what you need to know about Mor Toledano Shapiro.

1. Mor Toledano Has Been Licensed to Practice Medicine Since 2017

Today is mine and my wife’s 10th wedding anniversary! Grateful to her for making me a better man, being a phenomenal wife and mother, and making my life infinitely better in every possible way. Plus she’s a doctor! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 8, 2018

Mor Toledano is a licensed physician. According to the Medical Board of California, she primarily focuses on family medicine and is also licensed as a surgeon.

Toledano graduated in 2016 from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. The board states that she received her license on December 14, 2017. She will need to renew it before August 31, 2021.

2. Toledano Majored in Psychobiology as an Undergraduate Student & Focused on Family Medicine During Her Medical Residency

Don't worry, folks. Little Ben would grow up to marry an incredibly hot doctor. Have I mentioned my wife's a doctor, btw? Because if not, she is. A doctor. Who practices medicine. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 25, 2018

Mor Toledano was part of the family medicine program during her residency at the Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center. She wrote on her bio on the program’s website that she “chose this program because of the excellent training and amazing people, all at an innovative healthcare system like Kaiser, in an unopposed program where we learn daily from brilliant faculty and specialists. Above all, I treasure our program’s unique culture of collegiality and community among residents, faculty and staff.”

The bio includes that Toledano studied psychobiology as an undergraduate student at UCLA. Her next step was to study developmental neuroscience at UCLA, where Toledano says she and her team “used fMRI to study the effects of early life adversity on childhood brain development.” She graduated with her medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine in 2016. Toledano added that she worked as a Clinical Skills Instructor during medical school.

3. Mor Toledano Was Born in Israel & Moved to California With Her Family When She Was 12

Ben Shapiro's wife's name is Mor pic.twitter.com/m89yvCTM1X — Aizen 愛染 (@GucciAizen69) March 30, 2019

Mor Toledano was born on August 12, 1987. She lists Haifa, Israel as her hometown on her Facebook page. Haifa is a port city located on the Mediterranean about 60 miles north of Tel Aviv.

When she was 12, Toledano’s family moved to the United States, settling in Sacramento. She attended the Sacramento Country Day School, a private college prep school.

According to the school’s newspaper, the Octagon, Toledano graduated in 2005. The paper stated that after graduating and moving to Los Angeles, Toledano taught Hebrew and Judaica at the University Synagogue Sunday School.

4. Mor Toledano & Ben Shapiro Got Engaged After Just Four Months of Dating & Got Married in Israel

Mor Toledano met Ben Shapiro when she was 20 and he was 24. According to the Octagon, they were introduced by Shapiro’s youngest sister and were engaged after just a few months of dating.

Toledano told her alma mater’s newspaper in 2008 that she never imagined she would get married so young. “I used to tell myself that I would only get married once I graduated. After I met Ben, I soon realized this was an arbitrary deadline I had set for myself.”

They tied the knot in Toledano’s home country. The ceremony took place in Akko, Israel in July of 2008. Toledano said it had been important for her to marry someone who was also Orthodox Jewish, and Shapiro fit that requirement. “It is very important to me to marry someone with the same value systems and practices because being Orthodox is not just in my beliefs, it’s also a lifestyle.”

Shapiro shared a very personal detail about the early stages of him and Toledano’s relationship via social media. He shared on May 8, 2019, that he had remained a virgin until marriage.

Shapiro discussed marriage with Newsweek after they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2018. Shapiro wrote that it’s important for both spouses to be willing to compromise. “Early in our marriage, my wife was still in college at UCLA, and I was interested in taking a job in New York; she dutifully offered to transfer to a college across the country. When she applied to medical school across the country; I offered to move my job. Those decisions were tough for each of us, but our willingness to make them made our marriage stronger.”

5. Toledano & Shapiro Have Two Children; Their Daughter Underwent Open Heart Surgery as a Baby

I asked my 4-year-old daughter this morning whether she thought it would be more fun to have a job or be a mommy. She said, "To be a mommy, so I can cuddle my babies." Clearly, she has already been victimized by the patriarchy. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 13, 2018

Mor Toledano and Ben Shapiro are raising their two children in southern California. They welcomed their daughter, Leeya Eliana, in January of 2014. Shapiro wrote a letter to his newborn, which was published in Town Hall. It read in part, “We love you so much because we know that not only are you a manifestation of how much Mommy and Daddy love each other, but you are the future of the Jewish people and the American people, and that we are preserving God’s word and His freedom for the next generations. That’s why we gave you your name: Leeya — in Hebrew, ‘I Belong To God…’ You are the best thing that has ever happened to us, and that’s what makes all the poop and the crying and the late night feedings and the sleep deprivation worth it.”

Leeya had a serious health scare early on. She had to undergo open heart surgery in 2015. She is reportedly now in good health. Shapiro wrote on Twitter in 2017 that comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s son was operated on by the same surgeon as his daughter.

On May 7, 2016, the family added a son to the mix. Shapiro shared the announcement on Twitter but did not mention the child’s name.

Toledano wrote on her bio for the Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center that the family enjoys “doing arts and crafts, drawing, binge-watching shows like Game of Thrones or Friends, and going to musicals like Wicked and Pippin.”

