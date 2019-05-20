Muhlaysia Booker: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Muhlaysia Booker was a transgender woman who was the victim of a viral beating attack in Dallas, Texas in April 2019, and who has now been murdered in that city.

The suspect in Booker’s May 18, 2019 death has not yet been identified; nor is the motive clear, including whether Booker’s death is a hate crime. However, that’s under investigation. The viral video of the beating – which occurred after a minor traffic incident and was flagged as a hate crime – is embedded later in this article but beware that its content is very graphic and disturbing. USA Today reported that Booker, 23, was shot to death.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, in 2018, more than 26 transgender people died violently in the United States, with the majority being black transgender women.

“Some of these cases involve clear anti-transgender bias. In others, the victim’s transgender status may have put them at risk in other ways, such as forcing them into unemployment, poverty, homelessness and/or survival sex work,” the site noted.

“While the details of these cases differ, it is clear that fatal violence disproportionately affects transgender women of color, and that the intersections of racism, sexism, homophobia, biphobia and transphobia conspire to deprive them of employment, housing, healthcare and other necessities, barriers that make them vulnerable.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Muhlaysia Booker Was Found Lying Face Down in a Public Street

Dallas police have confirmed the death of Muhlaysia Booker.

The victim in this offense “has been identified as Muhlaysia Booker, Black Transgender Female,” wrote Dallas police in a statement.

On Saturday, May 18, 2019, at approximately 6:44 a.m., Dallas police “responded to a shooting call in the 7200 block of Valley Glen Drive. Upon arrival, officers found …(the) Black female, lying face down in a public street. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased from homicidal violence.”

Police asked that “anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Homicide Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or via email at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to Case Number 098748-2019.”

During the course of this investigation, “it was discovered that the homicide victim, Muhlaysia Booker, was also the victim of a brutal attack that occurred on April 12, 2019, at about 11:23 p.m.,” wrote police.

2. The Earlier Attack Went Viral on Social Media

The earlier beating was filmed on a cell phone video and went viral on social media. Edward Thomas, 29, was later accused in that attack.

In the disturbing video, you can see a suspect punching and jumping on top of Booker before others join in the attack. She was hospitalized with serious injuries.

There’s no indication Booker’s death is tied to this attack or to Thomas, however. At the time of the beating attack, Dallas police released a statement that said that, on April 12, 2019, between the hours of 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m., “a transgender female victim was assaulted by several suspects at the Royal Crest Apartments at 3558 Wilhurt Avenue.”

“While driving in the parking lot the victim was involved in a minor traffic accident,” police wrote. “During a verbal altercation regarding the accident, a male suspect began to physically assault the victim before several other suspects joined in the assault. The victim sustained serious bodily injuries and was transported to UT Southwestern by witnesses at the scene.”

On April 14, 2019, at approximately 9:30 p.m., wrote police, Dallas police detectives “arrested Edward Thomas a, B/M/29, for his role in the aggravated assault, which is being flagged as a hate crime.”

Police also wrote at that time: “On April 12, 2019 at about 11:23 p.m., officers responded to an injured person call at a Dallas area hospital. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, a Transgender female, who had been assaulted by known suspects. The victim stated she was assaulted after a being involved in a minor traffic accident at the Royal Crest Apartments at 3558 Wilhurt Avenue in Dallas. The victim stated that the suspects used homophobic slurs during the assault.”

3. The Dallas Mayor Said He Was ‘Deeply Saddened’ to Learn of Booker’s Death

Mike Rawlings, the Dallas, Texas mayor, posted a statement on Twitter about Booker’s death. “I am deeply saddened to learn of the murder of Muhlaysia Booker. I call on anyone with information on this homicide to please contact the Dallas Police Department,” he wrote.

I am deeply saddened to learn of the murder of Muhlaysia Booker. I call on anyone with information on this homicide to please contact the Dallas Police Department. — Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) May 20, 2019

At the time of the April attack, the mayor also released a statement about the treatment of Booker.

“Chief Hall alerted me this morning to the assault at the Royal Crest Apartments and I have seen a video of what happened,” Rawlings wrote. “I am extremely angry about what appears to be mob violence against this woman. I am in contact with the chief and she assured me that the Dallas Police Department is fully investigating, including the possibility that this was a hate crime. Those who did this do not represent how Dallasites feel about our thriving LGBTQ community. We will not stand for this kind of behavior.”

4. Booker Was a Performer at a Cabaret

According to her Facebook page, Muhlaysia Booker worked an an “Entertainer at Dallas Cabaret.” Her page, which is full of photos showing her with friends, also says she studied at LSU, went to South Oak Cliff High School, and lived in Dallas, Texas.

Her comments on Facebook are pretty blunt; one read, “Not A Drug Dealer But I’m Definitely One Of The Dopest B*tches ! 💕😜.” A lot of the comments are too sexual to repeat here.

She also posted photos with teenage children, writing, “It’s My Baby Girl Birthday Today ❤️.” In April, she wrote, “MY TRANSISTION GONE DO ALL MY TALKING !!!”

5. Booker Recently Implored People to ‘Please Be Safe Out There’ & a Friend Called Her a ‘Social Butterfly’

Booker wrote about safety on Facebook. May 5, she wrote, “Please Be Safe Out Here Y’all Them Summer Deaths Be The Worst! Attend Less Block Parties Clubs And Other Social Events It’s Sad Our Community Dont Know How To Enjoy Our Self Without A Death At The End Of The Event ! Also Be Cautious On Driving Public Transportation Lyft And Uber Car Wrecks And Accidents Have Been Also A Cause Of Numerous Deaths!!”

A friend responded, “I’m glad to see you feeling better lay and you still a social butterfly still out here worried about others. See that’s why I love you. You fixing to glow up even more ❤️.”

After the April attack, Booker wrote, “I LOVE YALL SOOO MUCH 😩💕 THANK YOU SO MUCH ITS A BLESSING BEING LUCKY ENOUGH TO WITNESS THE LOVE AND RESPECT IM GETTING AND THANK YOU TO ALL MY GENUINE FRIENDS THAT BEEN WITH ME THROUGH THIS JOURNEY AND KNOWING THE REAL ME KNOWING NOBODY DESERVES THAT ❤️ I APPRECIATE IT SO MUCH BUT JUST WAIT ON IT 😉”