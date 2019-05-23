National Popular Vote Interstate Compact: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Today, Nevada became one step closer to joining the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC).

The proposal, which would basically remove Nevada from the Electoral College, passed the state’s Senate 12-8. If signed into law by Nevada’s Democratic governor, Gov. Steve Sisolak, it would send all of Nevada’s electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote in future presidential elections.

The effort, started by the National Popular Vote organization, is an attempt to strip away power from the Electoral College.

There have been two instances in the 21st century where a presidential candidate won the popular vote but has lost the Electoral College – both are Democrats, 2000’s candidate Al Gore and 2016’s candidate Hillary Clinton.

Many 2020 Democratic candidates are open to the idea of getting rid of the Electoral College. Videos of them speaking on the matter are littered throughout this article.

Here’s what you need to know about the NPVIC:

1. The Compact Wouldn’t go Into Effect Until States Involved Amass 270 Electoral Votes Every presidential election 270 is the magic number. Why? Well if one candidate garners 270 electoral votes then they have won the majority support from the states and will be the next president.

Right now there are 14 states and the District of Columbia signed onto the NPVIC. This accounts for 189 electoral votes, but those votes won’t automatically go to the candidate with the higher popular vote until enough states sign onto the compact to make up 270 electoral votes.

So far, only reliably blue states have signed on. If the NPVIC really wanted to make headlines and shake up the system it will need to garner support from some purple states, such as Florida or Ohio.

2. As of now, 14 States Have Signed on

California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington are among the states who have signed on. D.C. has also signed on.

With all of these states on board, they make up 189 electoral votes. If Nevada joins, that number increases to 195, about 75 electoral votes from the magic 270.

Outside of Nevada; North Carolina, Minnesota, Michigan, Oregon, Arizona, Oklahoma and Arkansas have had the measure pass through at least one chamber of Congress. If all of these states decide to pass the legislation and Nevada joins the compact, the NPVIC would still be three electoral votes short of 270.

3. Democrats Typically Favor the NPVIC

The NPVIC is being passed in states with democratic control of at least two of the three legislative chambers (house, senate and the gubernatorial office).

Most of the states who on board at the moment hold control in all three. California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island and Washington are among the states that hold democratic trifectas.

Asked about the idea of getting rid of the electoral college, Beto O’Rourke tells @GarrettHaake today: “I think there’s a lot of wisdom in that.” pic.twitter.com/k5yUiL2gmb — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) March 19, 2019

Maryland, Massachusetts and Vermont are the only states who don’t hold a Democratic trifecta, but they do have control of two out of the three legislative chambers.

4. Republicans Typically Don’t Favor the NPVIC

In today’s politics, if Democrats like it then Republicans probably don’t. This is exactly true when it comes to the NPVIC.

With Republicans holding trifecta control over more states (22) than Democrats (14), the NPVIC probably won’t go into effect before the 2020 presidential election. There are many reasons that Republicans don’t want the NPVIC to solidify itself, but ultimately it comes down to power.

In all but one election (2004) in the 21st century, Democrats have won the popular vote, so it would make sense for Republicans to want to hang onto the Electoral College as long as they can. In the same vein, it would make sense for Democrats to the think the popular vote should determine who gets to be commander-in-chief.

5. If NPVIC Reaches Expect Court Battles

The political discourse surrounding whether or not the Electoral College should exist has been around since the birth of the United States, and it hasn’t slowed down anytime soon.

American democracy is one person, one vote – with every citizen having an equal say – and no voter suppression.https://t.co/JvZnXpUVx5 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 30, 2015

With multiple 2020 presidential candidates calling for the abolition of the Electoral College, the NPVIC and the demonization of the EC have gained some steam.

But don’t let the popularity of the movement fool you, because according to editor-in-chief of The Hill, Bob Cusack there are a lot of legal issues with the concept.

“I don’t see it happening,” Cusack told CBS News. “You have some legal issues, you definitely have some constitutional issues here, where you’d likely have to change the constitution that is very difficult to do.”

In a polarized time like today, changing the constitution or adding an amendment almost seems impossible.

That being said if the NPVIC did happen to break through and get to the magic 270, it would be hard to see a country where Republicans just sit back and let it happen. Expect legal battles in federal courts, and perhaps even the Supreme Court if the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact comes to fruition.