New York Tornado Warning: Storm Heading Toward NYC

New York City braced for a possible tornado as a tornado warning was issued for Staten Island and parts of New Jersey. People should “immediately take shelter on lower floors. Stay away from windows,” New York City’s Office of Emergency Management advised.

The peril to populous New York City – Staten Island alone has almost half a million people – comes the day after tornadoes devastated areas of Dayton, Ohio.

The latest update from New York City’s National Weather Service Office: “Tornado Warning including Staten Island NY, Elizabeth NJ, Plainfield NJ until 10:15 PM EDT.” According to PIX11, the affected areas are home to more than 1.2 million people.

Tornado Warning including Staten Island NY, Elizabeth NJ, Plainfield NJ until 10:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/d1bZLlMXna — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 29, 2019

That extended an earlier warning, which read: “Tornado Warning including Staten Island NY, Newark NJ, Elizabeth NJ until 9:30 PM EDT.” Shortly thereafter, the NWS repeated the warning for parts of New York City and New Jersey but added another New Jersey community to the warning. “Tornado Warning continues for Staten Island NY, Elizabeth NJ, Bayonne NJ until 9:30 PM EDT,” NWS New York City wrote.

Due to severe weather and lightning, Roosevelt Island Tram is suspended in both directions. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/6zoLomBDy9. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 29, 2019

The Office of Emergency Management initially wrote on Twitter, “Tornado Warning issued for Staten Island until 9:30 PM. Immediately take shelter on lower floors. Stay away from windows.” Again, that’s now been extended until 10:15 p.m.

Tornado Warning issued for Staten Island until 9:30 PM. Immediately take shelter on lower floors. Stay away from windows. https://t.co/t918yhlx8z. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/blJLuS6ozW. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 29, 2019

The office further noted: “Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brooklyn, Manhattan and Staten Island until 9:45 PM. Strong winds & heavy rain expected.” You can see local radar here.

And now… tornado warned storms approaching Newark, New York City from the NW #NYwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/iQmvtIacsA — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) May 29, 2019

Kennedy airport reported flight disruptions, writing on Twitter, “Weather conditions at #JFK have caused flight disruptions. Please check with your airline to determine the status of your flight.” The New York City tornado warning first hit around 9 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Staten Island NY, Newark NJ, Elizabeth NJ until 9:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/njwMFaxwnD — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 29, 2019

According to NBC New York, a tornado warning means that “radar indicates conditions that would make a tornado likely, or one has been spotted.” NWS also reported severe thunderstorm warnings until 10 p.m. EDT for Hampton Bays NY, Riverhead NY, and East Quogue NY.

A weather update indicated: “This dangerous storm will be near…

Plainfield and Summit around 945 PM EDT.

Clark and Union around 955 PM EDT.

Linden around 1000 PM EDT.

Elizabeth around 1005 PM EDT.

Todt Hill and Huguenot around 1010 PM EDT.

Oakwood and Tompkinsville around 1015 PM EDT.”

New York Was Threatened by the Same Storm System That Hit the Midwest

BREAKING: A #tornado warning his been issued for the New York City metro area. This storm is still showing signs of good rotation along with a hooking signature. Get to shelter now. pic.twitter.com/fJRHPEubx0 — WeatherOptics (@weatheroptics) May 29, 2019

Earlier in the evening, there were tornado warnings in Pennsylvania, with some expressing fear on social media that the tornado’s path charted directly for New York City. Tornadoes also struck Kansas. It was a week of destructive tornadoes as twisters hit Jefferson City, Missouri, the Dayton Ohio area, and El Reno, Oklahoma. Areas of Connecticut were also under severe thunderstorm warnings on the evening of May 28, 2019.

According to NBC New York, the storm imperiling New York City is the same system that created the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Midwest. There were 52 tornadoes Monday in eight states, NBC New York reported.

Tornado warning for New York City???? wow — La Zona Deportiva-LZDSports (@lazonadeportiva) May 29, 2019

But New York City? “Two supercells in NE PA/NW NJ heading toward the NYC Metro. Worth watching these over the next hour or so,” wrote Ryan Hanrahan of NBC Connecticut.

Two supercells in NE PA/NW NJ heading toward the NYC Metro. Worth watching these over the next hour or so. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/VuuGTdbMsK — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) May 29, 2019

The storm that was threatening NYC was located “in central New Jersey” and headed east, according to SiLive.com.

You Can Follow the National Weather Service’s Updates for New York City

Tornado-warned severe thunderstorm moving into the Newark and New York City areas. Rotation pushing into Union NJ toward Elizabeth and Newark. 60 MPH winds and quarter-size hail also possible. Reminder: Tornadoes do happen in cities and tall/dense buildings don't stop tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/iSl0fqUOVn — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) May 29, 2019

You can follow the National Weather Service updates on Twitter for the New York City, New York office here. You can see detailed weather forecasts, including radar, for New York City here.

Those who follow treacherous weather reminded people that tall buildings do not ward off tornadoes, and precautions should be taken.

Iight RT @weatherchannel: NEW: #Tornado warning issued in northeastern New Jersey, southwest of New York City. Seek shelter if you are in this warning area! pic.twitter.com/CexJ0kpqYa — Young Jefè (@Richkid_life) May 29, 2019

Although it was a serious situation, some people couldn’t help expressing surprise that a tornado could be headed toward NYC of all places.

Tornado Warning in New York City. This never happens. Well it was nice knowing all of you. If anyone see’s a man fly across their winding screaming at 70 mph, it’s probably me. pic.twitter.com/tn5gBOs7Ee — Moe Othman (@MrMoeOthman) May 29, 2019

There had been hazardous weather predicted for the area earlier in the day, with the NWS writing, “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Atlantic coastal waters, southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.”

“There is a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms developing late this afternoon into this evening along a warm front. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail, however, an isolated tornado is possible,” NWS wrote earlier in the day. “The threat is highest just west of the NYC metro. Monitor subsequent NWS forecasts for the latest information on this severe threat.” As noted, parts of New York City were later subjected to an actual tornado warning.