Olecia James: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Olecia James is an African-American woman who has sued the Mississippi school district where she attended high school, claiming that a white student was named salutatorian of their high school even though she had a higher GPA.

Specifically, the Cleveland School District is the defendant in the suit. The school district desegregated in 2017, after a federal judge found that the area was running a “dual system for black and white children,” per The Washington Post. The district then combined the two schools into Cleveland Central High, where James was enrolled. However, when she graduated, she was told by school officials that some of the courses she’d taken at her old, historically black high school had to be weighted down for “quality points.” This suit alleges that students at the historically black college endured this weighting, while students at the historically white college did not.

To The Washington Post, who first broke the story, the school district’s superintendent had no comment.

James is now a college student at Alcorn State University. Here’s what you need to know:

1. James’ Lawsuit, James v. The Cleveland School District, Is the Second Lawsuit Against the District in Recent Years

James lawsuit, which seeks monetary damages, a change in school policy and a belated confirmation that James was the salutatorian for her class, is the second lawsuit in recent years alleging discrimination against the school district.

Sherry Shepard, the mother of African American student Jasmine Shepard, also filed a lawsuit against the school district in 2017, alleging that her daughter had to share valedictorian status with a white student who had a lower grade point than her. Per CNN, that lawsuit reads in part, “As a result of the school official’s unprecedented action of making an African-American student share the valedictorian award with a white student, the defendants discriminated against J.S.”

In response to that suit, the school district released a statement that said in part,

“The district has a racially neutral policy regarding the valedictorian honor. The policy is when there is a grade point average tie between two or more students, the students share the valedictorian honor. In this case, the district followed its policy. The students involved had identical grade point averages and shared the valedictorian honor.”

Shepard’s suit is going to trial in June.

2. James Is Now Studying Mass Communication at Alcorn State University

James is completing her first year of college at Alcorn State University. Per her Facebook, she’s studying Mass Communications. James appeared to take summer classes leading up to her first year of college; on Facebook, she shared photos of her credits, showing that she’d gotten a 4.0 in her first summer classes.

James participates in a number of extra-curricular activities, including basketball, not to mention her ROTC work.

Per her Facebook, James was named “freshman of the year” for Alcorn’s Brave Choice Awards. James also appears to have gotten a 4.0 for the year, having earned the designation of President’s Scholar at the university.

3. James Is an ROTC Cadet at Alcorn State

James is a member of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, colloquially known as ROTC. It’s a college-based program that trains college students to become officers while working simultaneously as students, often in exchange for a partial or fully paid tuition.

James received a three-year scholarship of $33,600 from the U.S. Army in September 2018.

To The Clarion Ledger, James’ lawyer, Lisa Ross, explained why James felt the need to file this lawsuit, on top of everything else she’s doing in her life. Ross said, “These positions that are set aside for students who work hard and do well, they should be awarded on who does the best. And it should be done without consideration as to whether whites will leave the school district if their kids are not selected for awards.”

4. James Was Initially Awarded a Scholarship to University of Mississippi; She Lost That Scholarship Due to the ‘Quality Points’

To The Washington Post, James said that she was initially granted a specific scholarship to the University of Mississippi for salutatorians, but she lost that scholarship after she was allegedly stripped of that honor.

She said, “I knew what I had worked for. I knew what the other East Side students had worked hard for. To see it taken away was heartbreaking.”

5. James Said on Facebook of the Suit: ‘It’s Bigger Than Me’

On Facebook, James has shared a few different articles pertaining to her lawsuit. She shared one on May 1, writing, “It’s bigger than me. Praying I beat the case, daily. God, I let go. Do ya thang.”

Many people have commented on her shared posts, encouraging her on her journey. One person wrote, “I also read your story on NBC tonight. I’m appalled that this happened to you. I’m praying that justice will be served. It’s so difficult to understand why someone would do this to you. God bless you. Keep pushing for the honor you deserve. You’re obviously a very bright young woman and I wish you the best for your future.”

Another person wrote, “Read your story tonight in Orange County, CA. From here it seems ridiculous that this still happens in 2019 to a blazingly smart, beautiful young black woman. But I have a hunch that you are destined for greatness. Aim your dreams high and enjoy the ride up!”