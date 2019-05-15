Pat Robertson Says Alabama Has ‘Gone Too Far’

During Wednesday’s 700 Club, televangelist Pat Robertson said that the Alabama legislature has “gone too far,” in its proposed ban on abortion.

Robertson is not faulting the state for its attempt to prevent abortions saying “God bless them,” but says its ban could be successfully challenged.

“…They’re trying to do something, but I don’t think that’s the case I’d want to being to the Supreme Court.” He says if the ban is signed into law by Alabama Gov. Ivy, it’s an “ill-considered” move.

At the 9:38 and 13:30 minute marks in the video of Wednesday’s show, Robertson makes his remarks about Alabama.

Tweeted by Right Wing Watch, Robertson called it “an extreme law…”

"It's an extreme law": Pat Robertson says that Alabama's anti-abortion law goes too far and will most likely lose at the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/lDuteweasq — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 15, 2019

“…they want to challenge Roe vs. Wade. My humble view is this is not the case we want to bring to the Supreme Court because this is one we’ll lose.”

Tuesday night, Alabama’s Senate passed the most restrictive abortion bill in the nation. The bill, should it be signed into law, would have physicians face nearly a century in prison for performing the procedure. The bill would not exclude cases of rape or incest. Republican Gov. Kay Ivey has less than a week to sign the bill into law.

One tweet read, ‘When you’ve lost Pat Robertson, Alabama …”

Alabama is now right of Pat Robertson on abortion. That is…quite a thing. https://t.co/GSXwvjuFUJ — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) May 15, 2019

“Alabama is now right of Pat Robertson on abortion. That is…quite a thing.”