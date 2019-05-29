Pavol Vido: Liberty County Shooting Suspect in Cleveland

Pavol Vido was named as the suspect on the run after a shooting left a deputy injured and a plumbing company secretary dead in Liberty County, Texas.

The shooting unfolded on May 29, 2019. Courtney Fischer, of ABC 13, wrote, “Police say THIS MAN, Pavol Vido, shot a Liberty Co deputy at a Cleveland vet clinic. Deputy flown to hospital. VIDO IS ON THE RUN. If you’ve seen this man, call 911. He’s believed to be in a white grand marquis.” Fischer also noted on her Twitter page: “A lot going on with this story. Investigators say person is dead—the woman secretary at B Dependable Plumbing on Hwy 105 in Cleveland.”

The initial shooting broke out at the plumbing business. According to the Houston Chronicle, the suspect is accused of walking “into the plumbing business along FM 321 on Wednesday” and opening fire inside the business. A deputy then spotted him after he fled, and they exchanged gunfire at the veterinary clinic, The Chronicle alleged.

Steve Campion, ABC13 journalist, wrote on Twitter that the deputy is in stable condition, a woman was dead, and two other people were shot.

Some sites gave the suspect’s name as Vido Pavol, but online records give his name as Pavol Vido. As a precaution, Cleveland ISD and Tarkington ISD schools went into lockdown mode.

Gunfire Broke Out at a Cleveland, Texas Plumbing Business, Reports Say

The community referred to in the tweet is Cleveland, Texas. The “vet clinic” referred to was the Big Thicket Veterinary Clinic, an animal hospital, on Wednesday, May 29. “Due to incidents that occurred at the clinic this morning, we will not be opening until 1:30pm,” Big Thicket Veterinary Clinic wrote on Facebook. “Our New Caney location will be open normal hours and will be more than happy to see you today. We are sorry for the inconvenience. If you have an appointment for surgery today we will call to reschedule as soon as we open back up.”

The deputy was shot in the neck, according to ABC 13.

Deputy Richard Whitton was identified as the wounded deputy. His condition was not yet clear. In addition, multiple people were shot at the plumbing business, according to ABC 13. The plumbing business is the B Dependable Plumbing business at 26311 Highway 321.

Vido Was Served Eviction Papers & Was Living in a Metal Container

According to ABC 13, the motive may have stemmed because Vido, who was living in a metal container on the property, was served eviction papers.

His landlord has ties to the plumbing business.

The secretary was killed Tuesday, May 28, 2019. It’s not clear when the other two people were shot, ABC 13 reported.

Pavol Vido Has Long Ties to the Area, Reports Say

Online records show Pavol Vido has previously had Houston addresses. He was described as having been in the area for 35 years by Montgomery County Police Reporter.

Chief Josh Bruegger, of the Pasadena, Texas Police Department, offered condolences on Twitter, writing, “Thoughts and prayers for the injured deputy and all those involved in this morning’s incident in Liberty County. Be on the look out for the suspect, Vido Pavol.”