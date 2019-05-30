Rhyan Glezman, Pete Buttigieg’s Brother-in-Law: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rhyan Glezman is Pete Buttigieg’s brother-in-law. He says the South Bend mayor is not fit to be president. Glezman’s brother is Chasten Buttigieg. Glezman, 34, works as a pastor in Clio, Michigan, just north of the city of Flint.

Buttigieg, considered a frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, has been accused of lying about his husband’s family in history for the sake of his political career. The pastor says that Buttigieg’s campaign has resulted in death threats being sent to Glezman, according to a Washington Examiner interview.

Buttigieg had previously told the Washington Post that his husband had been rejected by his family after he came out. Glezman says there is more to the story than that.

1. Glezman Says Buttigieg’s Story Is Nothing More Than a ‘Perfect Political Story’

Glezman told the Washington Examiner in May 2019, “A mayor from a small city and his husband, a child who grew up with nothing and his parents kicked him out … it makes a perfect political story for the campaign. To me that’s very sad. If that’s all you have to stand on, you’re not fit to be president of the United States.” Glezman says that his brother misrepresented their family upbringing by saying their father was poor. Glezman said that his brother had a cell phone bill and car insurance bill paid while he lived at home.

2. Glezman Says: ‘I Just Don’t Support the Gay Lifestyle’

Chasten Buttigieg told the Washington Post that he packed his bags and left after his family refused to support him upon coming out.

Later, Chasten said he reconciled with his parents, his parents walked him down the aisle, but he never repaired his relationship with his brothers. Chasten’s other brother, Dustin, said, “We never got over it.” While Rhyan told the Post that he still loves his brother but he just doesn’t “support the gay lifestyle.” He reiterated those statements to the Examiner saying, “You can’t change that. Just because we have a disagreement doesn’t change that.”

3. Glezman’s Most Recent Facebook Post Celebrates Freedom

On Memorial Day 2019, Glezman posted a message on Facebook that read, “I am forever grateful for the brave men and women who laid down their lives for my freedoms.”

During his interview with the Examiner, Glezman mentioned that he voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 and that although he has voted Democrat in the past, he won’t be casting a ballot for Mayor Pete. Glezman explained, “That’s not because he’s gay. When you want to rewrite the Electoral College, when you want to change the makeup of the Supreme Court, when you want to have open borders and not have any process there, his extreme view on abortion … those are things that are very important to me.”

4. In Addition to His Religious Activities, Glezman Runs a Lawn Care Company

According to Glezman’s LinkedIn page, in addition to his religious activities, he is the owner of Elite Fertilizing & Lawn Care. The company has been operating since 2010. In the company blurb, Glezman writes, “Elite Fertilizing & Lawn Care is a local company in St. Joseph, Michigan. As a member of this community, we know the importance of caring for your neighbors. We are here to help with all your lawn care and landscaping needs. Customer satisfaction is our number one priority, so if you have any questions or concerns call us anytime. We stand behind everything we do, and our reputation is second to none. We will be there when you need us to help you obtain the green and healthy lawn you have always envisioned.”

5. The Latest CNN Poll Has Mayor Pete in 4th Place in the Democratic Race

An April 2019 CNN poll has Mayor Peter Buttigieg coming in fourth place in the Democratic primary race. Former Vice President Joe Biden leads the field.

