Peter B. DuPré: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The national anthem at last Sunday’s women’s soccer friendly between the United States and Mexico featured 96-year old Peter DuPré on the harmonica. The World War II veteran brought a hush over the crowd on Memorial Day Weekend at the beginning. By the end, the spectators at Red Bull Arena erupted in ovation.

DuPré, also known as “Harmonica Pete” quickly gained national recognition for his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” as over 3.26 million people have viewed the Twitter video posted by ESPN.

Here’s what you need to know about him.

1. “Goosebumps and Tears” Said Mia Hamm of the Performance

96-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on a harmonica before the @USWNT match 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TP3ggIF3z9 — ESPN (@espn) May 26, 2019

Many people took to social media to praise DuPré for his performance. One of the more memorable quotes came from soccer legend Mia Hamm, who tweeted that she felt “goosebumps and tears.”

He also earned rave reviews from people including White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, current and former members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, other professional athletes, including Jake McQuaide of the Los Angeles Rams.

“Watch this incredible tribute by 96-year old WWII vet Pete DuPre,” Conway tweeted. “On this # MemorialDay, we pause to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation and our freedoms. They represent the best of us. Pass it on to the younger generations.”

The United States topped Mexico 3-0 in the team’s final match before the start of the Women’s World Cup group stage opener against Thailand on June 11.

2. He Doesn’t Consider Himself a Musician, But Rather Just “A Harmonica Player”

Finally, there was Pete DuPre. He served as a medic in the 114th General Hospital Unit in England. He served 3 years overseas with the Army, treating wounded servicemen from all over Europe. Pete’s mom & dad served on the Western Front during WW1. He plays a mean Harmonica. pic.twitter.com/8YmjypTuOx — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) January 16, 2019

According to the Washington Post, DuPré doesn’t consider himself a musician in the traditional sense.

“I am a harmonica player,” DuPré, told Allyson Chiu. “I don’t know a darn thing about music, but I know how to make a harmonica talk.”

The resident of Fairport (N.Y.) has tried to balance accepting the national praise while also staying humble.

“This was just the simple ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ the way it was written,” he said, “and played the way it was meant to be played.

“I have literally played in hundreds of places. Nothing of this magnitude. This was really something else.”

According to Stars and Stripes, “Harmonica Pete” has performed at other big venues before.

But it wasn’t until much later in life that DuPré became “Harmonica Pete,” showcasing his talents at places including Pearl Harbor in Hawaii and the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

3. DuPré Was an Army Medic for the 114th General Hospital Unit in England

Pete DuPre was an army medic during WWII: "A nurse handed me a leg and said the boy who lost it was Catholic, so the leg had to be buried." — Megan Mack (@mmackmedia) March 17, 2017

According to the USWNT, “He served as a medic in the 114th General Hospital Unit in England. He served 3 years overseas with the Army, treating wounded servicemen from all over Europe. Pete’s mom & dad served on the Western Front during WW1.”

DuPré described his job to Stars and Stripes:

He was trained as a surgical and medical technician, and his job was to put injured soldiers “back together again.” One of his most vivid memories was treating the wounded from the Battle of the Bulge, a last-ditch effort by the Germans in the wake of D-Day to alter the course of the war, he said.

The battle took place during the dead of winter in the Ardennes Forest, resulting in a little under 200,000 casualties between the Allies and Nazis. U.S. historian Stephen Ambrose called it the largest and bloodiest single battle fought by the United States during World War II.

“The Battle of the Bulge was an awful, awful thing,” he said. “By the time they reached us, they were in awful shape.”

“I was just 20 years old when I served as a medic,” he said leading up to the 70-year anniversary of the battle, “and most of the guys on this trip will be guys that actually, bang, bang, bang, bang. My job was to take them. We used to say, you took the bullets, we took them out of you.”

He retired as a technician fifth grade.

4. DuPré Met the USWNT on a Trip to Normandy in January 2019

When the women’s team visited France back in January, they all took a trip to Omaha Beach in Normandy to see the site of the D-Day Invasion. They met with several veterans, including DuPré.

Carli Lloyd posted about the experience on Instagram.

The most humbling and powerful experience I have ever been apart of visiting Normandy—Omaha beach and the American Cemetery and Memorial.

An emotional day hearing the stories from WWII hero’s Pete Dupre, Steven Melnikoff, Gregory J. Melkian and Frank Devita.

Thank you for literally playing a role in saving the world 🌎 and for your bravery. I know it took many years to share your stories but WE thank you. Now it’s our job to continue sharing these stories. It was an absolute honor to have the chance to meet the four of you! 💕

It is through this experience that the USWNT discovered “Harmonica Pete,” putting him in the position to wow the crowd this past weekend at Red Bull Arena.

The United States lost that friendly match to the French 3-1. They expect to meet again in the World Cup, as both are considered international powers.

5. He Released a Christmas Album Last Year

Pete DuPre' aka Harmonica Pete will perform the National Anthem on Opening Night. DuPre', 95, served as an Army Medic during the Battle of the Bulge, working in a hospital in England. He graduated from Edison Tech & is an RIT alum. MORE ON OPENING NIGHT: https://t.co/wqxvJaO14t pic.twitter.com/zF91vQ8nij — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) April 9, 2019

If you’re looking to celebrate Christmas next year with your family, you can consider buying and listening to DuPré’s album “A Christmas Gift for You from Harmonica Pete.” The track list includes holiday staples such as “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Joy to the World,” “Away in a Manger” and much more.

As far as Pete’s family goes, he has five children and has been married for 70 years per Normandy to The Bulge. He’s used to big families, as the USWNT said in a statement to NJ.com:

“At age 17, both of his parents had already died, making him the acting patriarch of a five-person family.”

Before moving to New York after World War II, he spent time as a child during the Great Depression in Bellevue, Pa., near Pittsburgh. He graduated from Edison Technical High School and Rochester Insititute of Technology.