Pikangikum Fire: Worried Community Awaits Evacuations as Fire Nears [PHOTOS]

A state of emergency was declared in the Pikangikum First Nation because of fire and heavy smoke, TB News Watch shared. The Red Lake 14 fire is just about two kilometers away from the Northwestern Ontario First Nation community. Another fire burning near the Manitoba border is also causing issues with public health in the region. From 300 to 1,000 or more people may need to be evacuated, depending on what the fire does. Read on to learn more details about the fire.

Evacuations Have Been Frustratingly Slow as the Fire Approaches, Residents Say

As of Thursday afternoon, the fire had reached 400 hectares in size said Jolanta Kowalski, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. This is a look at the fire on Wednesday night. It’s grown since this video was taken:

Pikangikum is a fly-in community located 500 kilometers northwest of Thunder Bay. Numerous cities in northern Ontario will be hosting evacuees, CBC reported.

Here’s a map of the fire’s location:

Thursday morning hotspot map for wildfire near Pikangikum First Nation ON (May 30 1000MT). Red (last 0-6 hrs), Orange (last 6-12 hrs), Yellow (last 12-24 hrs). Fire perimeter is estimate only. From @CWFIS #ABfire @gcfiddler pic.twitter.com/MCTuiFl8Fb — Amy Christianson (@ChristiansonAmy) May 30, 2019

Evacuations are slowly getting underway in the area as the fire grows.

Evacuees waited all day for the Hercules to arrive in #Pikangikum today. Some say, they didn’t sleep all night. pic.twitter.com/u07sQ8fIJa — CBC Thunder Bay (@CBCTBay) May 30, 2019

Currently, about 1,600 people need evacuating and the fire is nearing houses on the river. Canadian forces are deploying Hercules aircraft to help with the evacuation. As of 3:45 p.m., the first aircraft had finally arrived to help with the evacuation.

Latest update on #Pikangikum at 3:45 pm: Reports that first aircraft has finally arrived to begin evacuation. Situation is worsening due to smoke as fire encroaches on community. Appreciate the efforts of everyone coordinating the evacuation. Time is of the essence. pic.twitter.com/Zc4qzkpfDc — Alvin Fiddler (@gcfiddler) May 30, 2019

But as of 7:10 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, only one plane had left so far. However, a second Hercules and two Chinook helicopters were on the way.

7:10 pm (EST) update on #Pikangikum. Spoke with Chief Amanda Sainnawap: ‘evacuation is painfully & frustratingly slow. Only one plane load has left So far. Also spoke with ⁦@SeamusORegan⁩: ‘Canada has deployed a 2nd Hercules and 2 Chinook Choppers and are on the way’. pic.twitter.com/BApwTyeddv — Alvin Fiddler (@gcfiddler) May 30, 2019

Slow evacuations are concerning. Some who were supposed to leave at 6 a.m. did not leave until around 6 p.m., nearly 12 hours later.

Theres currently a forest fire less than 10km away from Pikangikum First Nation, Canada. There are about 3600 residents. The first load of evacuation was supposed to leave at 6AM but didnt leave until an hour ago because of a government call!! @JustinTrudeau #PrayforPikangikum pic.twitter.com/33hdYfze7S — J (@fvckruss) May 30, 2019

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fodder told the National Post that the slowness of the evacuation was “beyond frustration,” as not even one military plane had arrived by Thursday afternoon. Out of a population of 2,300, at least 1,600 residents were deemed to be in vulnerable situations because of the fire.

Smoke issues were becoming difficult for children and even adults.

Children are being admitted at #pikangikum nursing station for smoke inhalation 😔. Even myself, a healthy adult is struggling to breathe when outside. My walk to school is 10 minutes and I was out of breath. #prayforpikangikum — Jenn Wallace (@jenngrace1022) May 30, 2019

The good news is that so far, at least three plans have taken children and older adults to safety, according to local resident Jenn Wallace, a teacher.

Found out #northstarair came and took a load of children and Elders. Miigwetch! #pikangikum …that's 3 planes now who have taken families! — Jenn Wallace (@jenngrace1022) May 30, 2019

More planes are on the way.

A plane is on its way from #thunderbay to #Pikangikum now…

Hope they will be able to land and rescue people 😔 pic.twitter.com/JsSQLswRBr — Freedomفداء (@VivaPalestina11) May 31, 2019

Photos & Videos Capture the Sheer Size of the Fire & Concern of Locals

Angie Morris, a resident, wrote on Facebook: “The government and MNR didn’t move fast enough on the evacuation in Pikangikum. Many boated to to their vehicles parked at Taxi Bay to flee on their own. I know that IFNA is doing their best to help the leadership and the people of Pikangikum from out here. I got to be a part of the meeting and will be helping in whichever capacity I can. If I could summon a rain dance then I would dance all night if I could. Please include Pikangikum in your prayers.”

Here are more photos of evacuees, shared by Dean Angellips on Facebook:

People are sharing prayers and hopeful thoughts for the people of Pikangikum.

Evacuations will continue on Friday.