WATCH: Police Chase Through Dallas Leads to Two Arrests

What started in Rowlett, Texas ended in the arrest of two individuals in connection to a double homicide. It only took a police chase across the Dallas metro area to catch them.

According to dallasnews.com, officers from the Rowlett and Royse City police departments and the Texas Rangers were performing search and arrest warrants at around 9:30AM CDT in connection with a double homicide that took place on February 3.

As the officers were making the arrest, two men fled in a white sedan which led to the ensuing police chase.

According to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, the car traveled down Interstate 30 before exiting off of Bobtown Road in Garland, Texas.

The two men surrendered.

The driver was arrested, and the passenger was questioned and released per NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. There were no injuries reported.