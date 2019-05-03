Rashaun Parks: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Known as Ivy, Ivy League, Milton Bradley and Tippy Toppy Big Pimpin’ among other monikers, alleged longtime Washington D.C. pimp Rashaun Parks was arrested May 1 by the FBI and the Washington DC Metro Police in connection with a prostitution and trafficking operation in the shadow of the White House.

Held without bond, Parks, 33, has a hearing set for May 7.

According to court records, and a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department, that agency’s Youth and Family Services Division worked with the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force to nab Parks who is alleged to have been operating a prostitution operation in the so-called target area blocks from the White House.

Investigators say Parks’ arrest is “in reference to Transportation for Illegal Sexual Activity and Racketeering offenses involving juveniles, which occurred in the 1200 block of K Street, Northwest.”

An apparently well-known longtime pimp, Parks also has a clothing line and says he’s a club and music promoter. But his main gig is trafficking young women, the government says, and in particular, juveniles.

Parks does not appear to hide his prostitution trade. In fact, he gloats and brags on his two Facebook pages and an Instagram page.

Parks has been under investigation for more than five months, but has been working the streets of Washington D.C. for years.

Here’s what you need to know:

The content that follows may offend some readers. And while his social media pages are public, Heavy will not share images he frequently posts that show young girls and women.

1. Parks, Who is Known as ‘Ivy,’ ‘IV,’ ‘Ivy League,’ & ‘Milton Bradley’ on One of His Facebook Pages, Has Been in the ‘Game’ For Years

In court documents, an undercover agent posing as a 19-year-old girl from Arizona engaged in conversation with Parks about making money as she was new to Washington D.C. and wanted him to explain how she could make money, what she’d be required to do, how much she would have to pay him and wanted an assurance that she would not be forced to do “crazy shit.”

Parks said in a conversation on the phone that he’s a professional. And a D.C. fixture.

“I spent all my ‘20s in the streets, hustling and gambling and running girls and all kinds of wild shit, so I do I got a lot of hustle. I can put you up on the game and teach you some hustle. I can get you in the street if that’s what you want to do…”

2. Parks, Who’s Been Working as a DC Pimp Since 2014, Had Been Under Surveillance Since November of 2018 & Was Often Captured in the ‘Target Area’ in the Early Morning Hours Working Prostitutes

According to court documents and Metro Police, Parks had been “under investigation for his command and promotion of commercial sexual activity involving juveniles in the Logan Circle area.”

The target area is L Street to O Street Northwest, and 7th Street to 16th Street Northwest, records show: “historically be plagued with violations of the District of Columbia Criminal Code and the United States Criminal Code in regards to the

commercial sexual exploitation of women, human trafficking of minors, and the recruitment of women to engage in commercial sexual exploitation. These activities have historically occurred between the hours of 4:00 AM and 8:00 AM during any day of the week.”

Parks has been operating in the area since 2014, court documents show. During the recent surveillance of the alleged pimp, he was seen in the area on a number of occasions, as were other pimps and numerous sex workers, some underage and some being trafficked, the government says.

Over the years, he’s had several run-ins with authorities including a 2015 assault on 13th Street, Northwest, where he was alleged to have “stabbed another pimp in the chest as the result of a dispute” between the two over “a prostitute who had stopped working” for him. The case was never prosecuted because the woman refused to testify.

In which the FBI publicly states a multi-block area just north of the White House is known for "commercial sexual exploitation of women" …. pic.twitter.com/xBbBj62A7s — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 2, 2019

But what investigators were most concerned with was his alleged running of young girls. And business was good. He told the undercover that he earned around $300,000 a year.

3. Parks Boasts About His Business & Has His Brand ‘Ivy League’ Tattooed on Girls

In January of 2017, Parks, on his ‘Milton Bradley’ Facebook page featured an image of a young girl who he had working for him but who left him for a chance to make more money, which was met with failure, he said. He mocked her and shared her picture on a public page. Heavy won’t show the post as it’s not clear what her age is. There are many examples of Parks putting women on blast on his social media.

And declaring ownership of them.

4. Parks is Well-Traveled & Appears Wealthy & Has His Own Clothing Brand, KnotCheckers, Created in 2015, Which Has a Facebook Following

Described as a “breakthrough in urban apparel”, he launched his clothing brand KnotCheckers in January 2014 under the “1604 Brand, a premiere name in quality urban lifestyle apparel.” The line was featured on Facebook and has a following, but up until last month, he had not posted on the page since 2015, so it’s not clear how well his line of “sweatshirts, hoodies, T-shirts, tank tops, boxers, boy-shorts, panties, leggings, and socks,” is faring.

On the website there are just two items: a “sold out” $192 tee and a $575 hoodie, not sold out.

Known to attend pimp parties and events, he’s posted many images of him in Vegas, Chicago, Montreal, and in Bangkok, Thailand, where he frequented ‘The Pimp’ nightclub.

Parks often poses with a pimp cup or chalice, which denotes his level of wealth. He’s claimed he earns six figures annually.

5. For Now, Parks is in a Washington DC Lockup Without Bail, Not Far From the White House, Which He’s Been Seen to Feature on His Social Media/h2> View this post on Instagram Fight 🔥 with ❄️ A post shared by International Ivy League, PhD (@ivyleague_tv) on Aug 12, 2018 at 3:23pm PDT

On Wednesday, May 1, Parks was arrested and charged with Transportation for Illegal Sexual Activity and Racketeering.

A Washington D.C District Court search warrant was executed at Park’s Maryland home where detectives and agents recovered a loaded semi-automatic rifle and evidence of commercial sexual activity.

The full criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. here.

The government says that from 2011 until April of 2019, Parks was involved in “interstate commerce and used an instrumentality of interstate commerce, including cellphones and the internet, with intent to otherwise promote, manage, establish, carry on and facilitate the promotion, management, establishment, and carrying on of prostitution offenses in violation of the laws of the District of Columbia and of the United States, and thereafter performed and attempted to perform an act to promote, manage, establish and carry on such unlawful prostitution activity.”

The government also alleges Parks “knowingly attempted to transport an individual in interstate and foreign commerce, with the intent that such individual engage in prostitution and in any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense.”