Reilly Hamilton: Woman Taking Photos Falls From Manhattan Roof

Reilly Hamilton is the 24 year old woman who fell off a Manhattan rooftop over the weekend when she leaned over to take a picture…and tragically lost her balance.

Hamilton survived the five story fall from her building on East 25th street, hitting an air conditioner on her way down and landing in the building’s garbage collection area. Her neighbors described the event as “horrendous.” Hamilton was rushed to nearby Bellevue Hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery.

Here’s what you need to know about Reilly Hamilton:

1. She Is a West Virginia Native Who Graduated from the University of Kentucky Last Year & Moved to New York to Work in Human Resources

Hamilton grew up in Charleston, West Virginia and went on to earn a BA in communication from the University of Kentucky. She was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority and the Public Relation student society of America. She graduated last year and moved to New York, landing a job as People Operations Coordinator for AppNexus, a company which connects marketers to consumers.

Hamilton found a place to live in Kip’s Bay, a Manhattan neighborhood. She and two roommates rented an apartment on East 25th street near 3rd Avenue. The five-story apartment building included rooftop access, and neighbors say that Hamilton and her roommates loved to throw parties up on the rooftop. On Saturday, May 4, they were partying on the rooftop when Hamilton leaned over to take a picture of the Manhattan skyline. But she lost her balance and fell, miraculously surviving the fall to land in the building’s garbage area. She was rushed to the nearest hospital where she was treated for a fractured pelvis, broken right ankle and broken right arm.

2. Her Neighbors Said She & Her Friends Loved to Party

Reilly Hamilton’s neighbors said that Hamilton and her two roommates loved to use the rooftop of their five-story apartment building to host parties. Sometimes, they said, the parties went on well into the night, continuing the next morning. Neighbors told local media that on the day of Hamilton’s fall, the party had been going on for days. “I went to work and they were partying,” one of Hamilton’s neighbors told the Daily News. He added, “Even when I got back at 6 a.m., they were partying.”

“The place is one nonstop party,” a resident told the New York Post. “It’s a bunch of recent college grads who basically transplanted their sorority up here and kept the party going. One [party] had been going all weekend long — just loud music, loud voices, all day and all night. I’d hear it every time I walked out of my apartment.”

3. Authorities Are Investigating the Incident but Nobody Has Been Charged

CBS reports that there is an ongoing investigation of Reilly Hamilton’s fall from her rooftop. So far, nobody has been charged. News reports say that the 22 year old was taking pictures of the Manhattan skyline when she lost her balance and fell off the roof of her five-story apartment building on East 25th street in Manhattan. Hamilton and her roommates had been partying on their rooftop for days, according to neighbors who said they had been hearing “loud voices and loud music” from the rooftop for days.

Reilly survived the fall and was rushed to nearby Bellevue hospital with a fractured pelvis, a broken right ankle and a broken right arm.

4. Hamilton & Her Roommates Moved into the Building at the End of Last Summer

Reilly Hamilton graduated from the University of Kentucky last year, earning a BA in strategic communication. After graduation to moved to New York and found work as People Operations Coordinator for AppNexus, a company which connects marketers to consumers. She and two friends rented an apartment in Manhattan, in a five story apartment building on East 25th street near 3rd Avenue. The young women moved in at the end of the summer, neighbors said.

One of Hamilton’s neighbors told the New York Post that she went up to check on Hamilton because she could hear her friends crying in the apartment after the fall. “I went upstairs because I know these girls. It was just a bunch of girls in the room—all were crying—and a bunch of cops,” the neighbor said. “They’ve lived here for seven months already. They moved in at like the end of the summer. It’s horrible.”

5. Authorities Haven’t Yet Announced Whether Hamilton Had Drugs or Alcohol in her System

Police are conducting an investigation into Reilly Hamilton’s fall from her five-story building on May 4. They have not charged anybody in the incident. They also have not said whether Hamilton, 22, had drugs or alcohol in her system at the time of the fall. Hamilton survived the fall and was treated in nearby Bellevue Hospital for a fractured pelvis, a broken right ankle and a broken right arm. She was apparently taking photos when she lost her balance and fell off the roof.

Neighbors said that Hamilton and her two roommates liked to throw rooftop parties, and that before Hamilton’s fall, there had been a party going on for days. The building’s residents said that whenever they left their own apartments they heard loud voices and loud music and the sounds of a party.