Rep. John Rogers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rep. John Rogers (D-Alabama) is a 78-year-old congressman from Birmingham, Alabama. He has served in the Alabama House of Representatives since 1982 representing the 52nd district. Rep. Rogers is married to his wife, Jennie, and they have three children Jerena, Tammy and John II. He’s was a mostly unknown state congressman until he made controversial comments on abortion that drew the attention of the national media after President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a video of his comments on Twitter.

This is stomach curling and makes Ralph Northam look like a moderate on abortion. Every Democrat running for President needs to be asked where they stand on this. The extreme turn we've seen from Dems on abortion recently is truly sickening. https://t.co/KchZfqvQMK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 1, 2019

Following the media firestorm, Rep. Rogers responded to Donald Trump Jr. and doubled down on his comments. He responded to the comments by Donald Jr. and said he is “proof that mothers ought to have the right to have an abortion because he is evidently retarded or crazy.” These comments kept him in the national spotlight and have caused an outcry from conservative politicians

Alabama State Rep. John Rogers (D) says @DonaldJTrumpJr is "proof that mothers ought to have the right to have an abortion because he is evidently retarded or crazy." pic.twitter.com/u58bTUXlHH — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) May 2, 2019

Following his latest comments, Trump Jr. spokesman Andy Surabian gave this statement to Fox News, “I hope every elected Democrat in the country has the common decency and moral courage to disavow these types of grotesque statements from members of their party,”

Before this recent controversy, Rep. John Rogers wasn’t known outside the Birmingham, Alabama area. He has quietly been serving the people of his district and is known for his to have strong opinions on healthcare, crime, and marijuana. This is his first time under a spotlight this bright, but the congressman is no stranger to making controversial statements.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He’s Known for His Controversial Comments

This is the first time John Rogers’ comments have gotten national attention but the congressman has been saying things like this throughout his political career.

In 2012, after Jefferson County Commission President David Carrington voted to close the Cooper Green Hospital, John Waters commented, “I should have snapped his neck,” adding, “David Carrington is the white eyed devil.” Later, at a press conference in support of Cooper Green Hospital, he said he wanted to meet Carrington “in an alley.” Implying he wanted to physically assault the Jefferson County Commission President.

In 2013, Jefferson County Commissioners were voting to discontinue inpatient services at Cooper Green Hospital. John Rogers told reporters, “We’re going to fix it where they can’t get permission to go to the bathroom.”

He severed ties with a longtime friend and political ally, Mary Moore, over a disagreement over a bill. According to the Birmingham Times, the two disagreed over a vote when John went on a local radio show and called Moore “gullible, and “stupid”. He then went on to say “If I’m fighting the bill, I have to fight everybody who is carrying the bill,” Rogers said. “I can’t pick and choose who to fight. When you’re in a war, you can’t take prisoners.”

2. He Has Been Accused of Fraud on Numerous Occasions

The first was in 1990 when Rep. John Rogers and fellow Representatives Pat Davis and Jim Wright were charged with extorting more than $30,000 from mineworkers union officials in exchange for supporting a coal bill in the Legislature. Pat Davis was convicted and sentenced while Rogers and Wright were acquitted. He was accused of fraud again in May 2009 during the sentencing hearing of Samuel Pettagrue. U.S. Attorney William C. Athanas implied in open court that Rogers was an accessory to fraud that Pettagrue had been convicted of. Rogers wasn’t indicted because the statute of limitations on his alleged crime had run out.

Then in 2010, The University of Alabama Birmingham received a request from the FBI to turn over documents and computer hard drives from Rogers’ office for an undisclosed reason. Nothing came of the investigation and the FBI never charged Rogers with a crime.

3. He’s an Avid Photographer and Owns a Photography and Public Relations Company

Rep. John Rogers is the President and CEO of, Rogers & Rogers Inc. which provides “photography and public relations services” to businesses and individuals in Birmingham, Alabama. The company does not have a website and there are no social media profiles for the business.

4. Rep. John Rogers Is a Medical Marijuana Advocate

In March 2019, Rogers introduced a bill to the State Legislature to make Alabama the 34th state in the U.S. to legalize medical marijuana and decriminalize the drug. According to local news station CBS 42, he’s competing with Rep. Mike Ball who has his own medical marijuana bill, Compassion, Access, Research and Expansion (CARE) Act, that “would allow people with a qualifying condition to obtain medical grade cannabis.”

Speaking with CBS 42, Rogers said, “Some stores I heard of are already selling jellybeans and everything else with marijuana in it. Why not legalize it and decriminalization it and free up some of the jails?” Rep. Rogers wants to collaborate with Ball to create a bill that will pass in the legislature. He said, “I didn’t find anyone against it, everybody asked me do I have samples.”

5. His Former Attorney Admonished Him for His Recent Comments

The rhetoric of Rep. John Rogers gets more appalling each time he speaks. He does not speak for the people of Alabama and is in fact offending all Alabamians with his crude and reprehensible comments. https://t.co/ZLI8e83Z2d — Doug Jones (@DougJones) May 2, 2019

Senator Doug Jones (D-Alabama) recently blasted Rep. Rogers, his former client, for his comments on abortion. Jones was Rogers attorney until 2010 and recently broke with the Alabama Democratic party to support the GOP-led Abortion Survivors Born Alive Act.