Report: Fatal Shooting Outside Fort Lauderdale Mosque

According to reports from South Florida media, the Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible fatal shooting outside the Masjid Al Iman mosque in the Franklin Park section of Fort Lauderdale.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call after 11:30 a.m. Friday.

CBS news local affiliate is reporting “there is a dead body next to a car in the parking lot but it’s not known how the person died.”

According to its Facebook page, the Masjid Al Iman of Fort Lauderdale was first begun in the 1970s.

“Masjid al Iman is a unique Masjid that serves the Muslim Community in South Florida for decades. The age of the Masjid goes back to the late seventies where the Masjid at that time used to be known as ‘Masjid Mohammad.'”

The mosque this masjid is one where people will “meet Muslims from all over the globe and from all different races, ages, colors, nationalities…”

