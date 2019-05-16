Ric Flair’s Health: Status After Being Hospitalized

Ric Flair has been hospitalized and the former wrestler’s status has been described as “very serious,” per TMZ. According to the TMZ report, Flair initially went to an Atlanta emergency room for help with an unknown health issue but was later sent to the hospital for treatment.

Ric Flair was rushed to a hospital Thursday morning after suffering a medical emergency, TMZ Sports has learned. We’re told Flair was in the Atlanta area when something went wrong. The 70-year-old WWE legend was initially taken to the emergency room to be treated. The specifics are unclear at this point — but we’re told the situation is “very serious.” We reached out to Ric’s camp for comment — so far, no word back.

Ric Flair Survived a Serious Health Scare in 2017

Flair pulled through a near-death health scare in 2017, and the wrestler later noted he was on life support for “10 days.” Flair was in a medically-induced coma as he dealt with numerous health conditions including kidney issues and congestive heart failure.

“They told my kids that everything had shut down — kidney failure, congestive heart failure, everything shut down,” Flair noted to USA Today.

During an ESPN interview, Flair described what life was like when he was on life support in 2017.

“Ten days on life support, it’ll wake you up, man,” Flair noted, per USA Today. “What I remember was that I couldn’t talk, but I could hear people talking about me. Which is even scarier … My daughters told me that (the doctor) said to go in and say goodbye to your daddy, he’s not going to make it.”

Flair Tweeted Out a Throwback Photo on the Morning He Was Hospitalized

Flair tweeted out an old wrestling photo on the morning he was hospitalized. It is unknown if this was a previously scheduled tweet or one Flair sent out prior to being hospitalized.

“Throwback Thursday! WOOOOO! #tbt,” Flair tweeted.