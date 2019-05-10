Riley Grisar: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Riley Grisar, the former leader of the University of Nevada Las Vegas chapter of Turning Point USA, and a woman named Lily Saxton were recorded shouting “white power” as well as spewing other racial epithets and threats. The undated video was recorded on Snapchat.

TPUSA, which is a tax-exempt non-profit, represents itself as “the most organized, active, and powerful conservative grassroots activist network on college campuses across the country.” Though according to federal documents, it’s listed as a non-partisan group.

Garbage people. This thread has a bunch of them. https://t.co/PlLVAiQvAx — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 10, 2019

In the seconds-long video, Grisar is seen giving the white power sign – the appropriated universal sign to the word “okay,” now used as a symbol of white supremacy in that it shows the letters ‘w” and “p” for white power. Saxton, and another person who is off camera can be heard using racist language and expletives.

Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk is also known to make the same Alt-Right "Ok" symbol, which is also a favorite with Milo Yiannopoulos, who TPUSA has worked with, along with Unite the Right organizer Richard Spencer and the New Zealand Christchurch mass murderer. pic.twitter.com/CAned0Va7o — It's Going Down (@IGD_News) May 10, 2019

The white power hand gesture, originally a 4chan hoax, is now widely seen displayed. Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant flashed it in court after his arrest for allegedly murdering 50 Muslims in a mosque mass murder Christchurch, New Zealand.

There are a myriad of examples of the previously innocuous gesture on display, from an alleged racist Chicago Cubs fan who was banned from Wrigley Field for using it to school students in the Midwest.

Cubs fan is banned for life after flashing "white power" sign behind black reporter https://t.co/0Tp44lQObE pic.twitter.com/TXPdKnFEq7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 10, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Phrase ‘F*** the N*****s’ Can Be Heard Multiple Times in the Video

In viral video, leader of #LasVegas chapter of Turning Point USA seen giving Alt-Right "OK" sign while friend screams, "We're gonna run the world! White Power! Fuck N*****s!" Was seen giving same hand sign at recent "Build the Wall" rally. CW: Racial Slurs https://t.co/f0IwuCWAsR pic.twitter.com/qcQIFTzk8i — It's Going Down (@IGD_News) May 10, 2019

In the video, Grisar is seen in bed with the girl. He says, “I love these guys.” She says, “Yes, this is my f*****g dude. We’re gonna run the country.” Grisar throws up the white power sign and says, “White power.” She also throws up the sign agreeing, “White power. Fu*k the ni**ers.” An off-camera person repeats, “White Power,” as she repeats, “White power” and again, fu*k the ni**ers.”

Grisar has shuttered his Twitter. And his Facebook.

2. Turning Point USA Responded Saying Grisar Was ‘Removed’ as His ‘Comments Were Abhorrent.’ Others Say It’s Because He Said ‘The Quiet Part’ Out Loud. The Group Claims Its Members Are Victims of ‘Hate’

Turning Point USA said in a statement, “As soon as the video in question came to the attention we swiftly and permanently remove the student from any current or future involvement with our organization. His comments were abhorrent, un-American and disqualifying.”

Turning Point said they commended the “decisive action taken by the UNLV chapter leadership that acted quickly to remove the student from their chapter membership and involvement.”

The conservative group added that they have a “zero tolerance policy for hate” and its membership is held to the highest standards.

The group’s founder Charlie Kirk has previously said that it is Turning Point’s members who are the victims of aggression:

This is the type of aggression our @TPUSA students receive regularly Why is the left afraid of other ideas? TODAY I just dropped another podcast episode where I break down why the left is so violent! LISTEN —> https://t.co/gxnDlJhWM0 RT pic.twitter.com/5v69KQlyHX — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 8, 2019

On the same day Kirk made those claims, the group’s chief creative officer, Benny Johnson posted this tweet:

These students were the victims of hate, abuse, chemical attacks, theft, racial slurs, violence, vehicular assault, targeting & death threats.

Their crime?

Being conservative.

That's it.

It happens every day.

You can try to ignore them.

We will keep telling their stories @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/WKRwKLL0PD — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 8, 2019

In the wake of Turning Point’s statement, as many as ten people commented saying that Grisar had been removed from the group because he “said the quiet part loud.”

3. Grisar Led a UNLV ‘Build the Wall’ Rally May 1 & Claimed the Group Was Attacked by a Mob & Feared For It’s Safety

At a ‘Build the Wall’ rally at UNLV, Turning Point USA chapter leader Grisar said the groups “Build the Wall” sign was ripped down and described what he characterized as a mob of potentially violent demonstrators had the Turning Point USA student group members in fear.

In the video posted by Campus Reform on YouTube, it appears that the “Build the Wall” sign is pushed over twice and pamphlets and other materials on a table of the Turning Point USA student group are strewn on the ground. A handful of students yell that the group is racist, and one female student who repeats that the group is racist is seen pushing the sign down.

The claims of the group being racist were denied by Grisar.

Grisar was photographed doing the Alt-Right "OK" hand signal at a rally which was also reported on by the TPUSA adjacent rag, Campus Reform. He also is seen making the same hand sign in the above video – a clear sign that his white power politics remain the same. pic.twitter.com/Gbcoeftuhf — It's Going Down (@IGD_News) May 10, 2019

Grisar, spoke with Campus Reform by phone Wednesday about the incident, which he says was unprovoked and occurred over the course of two days: what led up to the vandalism, what happened during, as well as afterward.

“We had the booth out for like two hours,” Grisar told Campus Reform, “and it was just after noon when it got a lot more hostile. Instead of just having one or two people come up, we started having a crowd approaching 100 people surrounding us. There was chanting, taunting…and I could see that it was looking like a lot of guys were going to get very hostile on the other side…They had groups of four or five coming up on some of our people just yelling at them, degrading them,” Grisar told the outlet. Campus Reform said video showed “several individuals calling the Turning Point students ‘racist’ and flipping them off.”

Grisar was quoted as saying, “…out of nowhere, out of the corner of my eye, I saw this guy run up toward me. I had to get out of the way just in time. They had attacked one of our members and then attacked our ‘Build the Wall’ sign and had beat that just to a pulp into the ground…another two…who were fighting with us earlier, verbally, came up from the side and attacked our booth itself and ripped everything off, threw everything to the ground, the flag and everything. It was at that point [that] everything was just lying in shambles on the ground…we were fearing that the entire group, the entire mob of people, was going to come in because there wasn’t any police, there wasn’t any security responding at the time…”

Nah girl! THIS IS A DISTRACTION!!! Proving you're on the wrong side of history! THANKFULLY you will live long enough to receive your karma! "OK"?…errr I mean "White Power", amirite???? pic.twitter.com/FeElquyw7j — εlιzαβε†h 🦋 #ImpeachBarr (@eleesabet) May 1, 2019

Grisar said he’d “never seen this hostility before.”

He also praised Pres. Trump for signing a so-called free speech executive order, promoted by TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, that would withhold federal money for university research as a way to protect “campus free speech.”

Grisar told Campus Reform, “I couldn’t have been more happy to see President Trump sign that order. I think it’s welcome news to a climate that’s just seen constant attacks, especially since the 2016 election.”

4. Grisar’s Father Is Michael Griser, a Renowned Corporate Vice-President

Grisar’s LinkedIn page has been removed but a screenshot remains.

He described himself as the vice president of resort operations for parts of Nevada, New Mexico and Mexico for Wyndham Destinations.

“I am a well-rounded hotel operations leader with more than 25 years of hospitality experience …”

Bloomberg says Grisar is Senior Vice President of Operations at Aegis Senior Communities. Grisar was appointed to the position in June 2012.

There are some reports he’s no longer with the company. Heavy will confirm and update the story.

5. Candace Owens, Turning Point USA’s Most Prominent Non-White Member, Left the Group in Early May 2019

Candace Owens left TPUSA as its communications director on May 1. It’s been reported she was forced out because of her controversial comments of praise for Adolph Hitler at the launch of a U.K. TPUSA chapter. But on her Instagram message, founder Charlie Kirk says his time with Owens “…has been the greatest unexpected blessing in my life. This is just the beginning!!!!!!”

Owens said she’d been with founder Kirk from the early days of the group: “Charlie and I never could have predicted how big things would get …”

And added that TPUSA is “…an amazing organization that is fighting a cultural war on college campuses. Watching the way in which this organization has grown has been one of the greatest honors of my life. We love our freedom-fighting students. We love our campus clashes. I have loved every single minute of traveling the country and learning the real spirit of this amazing nation …”

She apparently remains involved and was invited as a speaker for its Young Women’s Leadership Conference in Dallas

Despite its claim it finds the comments made in the Snapchat video “abhorrent,” the TPUSA has been accused of alleged racism, white supremacy and of sharing Nazi ideology and opinions.

Two years ago, it’s then number two Crystal Clanton was ousted when she was outed for her written comments that included, “I hate all black people. Like fu*k them all… I hate blacks. End of story.”

The New Yorker, HuffPo and myriad other media outlets have run deep-dive stories on the group’s racist commentary found all over social media and history of praising Nazi Germany.

Amazing event at Penn State with @TPUSA@kimguilfoyle and @charliekirk11 and I had a great time to a PACKED HOUSE! THIS IS THE LEFT'S WORST NIGHTMARE! Students love @realDonaldTrump RT! pic.twitter.com/pTwBoNhoLo — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 24, 2019

The group has close ties with the Trump family, Donald Trump Jr., in particular.

Check out this line for our @TPUSA event tonight If Penn State gave us a bigger room we wouldn’t have had to turn away 1,000+ people Will the media cover the growing support of @realDonaldTrump on campus? Amazing to see the movement growing! pic.twitter.com/TY2MRMuzhL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 24, 2019

Pres. Trump frequently retweets founder Kirk and heaps praise on the organization.

In its upcoming conference that will have former UN Ambassador Nicki Haley and Jeanine Pirro as speakers, it’s promised that people who want to travel to the event can receive a travel stipend.

The group is a non-profit and according to the database Guide Star, is “non-partisan.”