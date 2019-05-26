Rod Bramblett Dead: Auburn Radio Voice & His Wife Killed in Crash

Rod Bramblett, the voice of the Auburn Tigers, has died after a tragic car crash in Auburn on Saturday, May 25. Bramblett’s wife, Paula, also died after sustaining injuries in the crash. Police reported that a 16-year-old driving a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee rear-ended the Brambletts’ car on Saturday evening at about 6PM. Rod Bramblett was airlifted with to the UAB Hospital in Birmingham and died hours later. Paula Bramblett was rushed to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika where she died from her injuries that evening.

1. Authorities Say Alcohol Was Not a Factor in the Deadly Crash

Growing up, I listened to Rod Bramblett call out play by play for Auburn. I dreamed about him calling out my name on the radio during a big game. Rod will always be my favorite radio announcer. He and Paula will be greatly missed by our Auburn family and so many others. pic.twitter.com/Q7UgPzKrdd — Bo Nix (@bo_nix10) May 26, 2019

Auburn police and the Lee County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the deadly crash, which claimed the lives of both Rod and Paula Bramblett. Authorities have not released the name of the 16 year old who rear-ended the Brambletts while they were driving near the Auburn campus on Saturday evening. The teen driver is being treated for his own injuries and is expected to recover.

The coroner said that alcohol does not seem to be a factor in the crash. Authorities say the accident took place at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Samford Avenue in Auburn at about 6PM.

2. An Auburn Graduate, Bramblett Spent Over a Quarter Century Working with Auburn Broadcasting

Rod Bramblett was a graduate of Auburn. He began his Auburn broadcasting career in 1993 calling Auburn baseball games and became the official play-by-play announcer for Auburn football and basketball games in 2003, when he took over from the late Jim Fyffe.

Bramblett was named Sports Illustrated’s national broadcaster of the year in 2013, in recognition of his calls during Auburn’s wins over Alabama and Georgia that year. Sports Illustrated praised Bramblett’s calls of “Kick Six” and “Miracle in Jordan-Hare.”

Auburn Athletics released a statement after the accident asking for everyone in the “Auburn family” to keep the Brambletts in their thoughts and prayers. The statement read, in part, “We ask the Auburn Family to keep the Bramblett family in your thoughts and prayers.”

3. Paula & Rod Bramblett Had Two Children

The Brambletts left behind two children: a daughter, Shelby, and a son, Josh.

Fans and colleagues took to social media to express their grief over the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett. “Our hearts are full of grief,” university president Steven Leath tweeted. “Janet and I offer our sympathy and support to the family of Rod and Paula Bramblett. The Auburn family loves you!”

4. Bramblett Started His Broadcast Career While Still a Student at Auburn

Bramblett graduated from Auburn in 1988. Even before graduation, though, he had begun his sportscasting career. While an undergraduate, Bramblett went to work part-time with the WZZZ/WCJM radio stations in Lanett. He then worked in Auburn at WAUD from 1989-91, and again from 1993-96. During that period, Bramblett called play-by-play for Auburn High and Lee-Scott Academy games. He started calling Auburn baseball games in 1993 and became the official play-by-play announcer for Auburn football and basketball games in 2003.

5. Rod & Paula Grew Up Just 13 Miles from Each Other

Rod and Paula Bramble were both Alabama natives who grew up within miles of each other. Paula grew up in Huguley, according to her Facebook page, while Rod grew up in Valley, Alabama.

