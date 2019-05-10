Ryan Hazel: A Tribute to Teenager Killed in Dog Mauling

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Rehoboth, Massachusetts teen Ryan Hazel. Hazel was killed in a savage dog attack on the evening of Thursday, May 9. On Friday, classmates began posting memories of Hazel on the 14-year-old freshman’s locker at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School. Hazel’s classmates have decided to honor their friend by wearing his favorite color, green, on Monday, May 13.

A very somber day…Students at Bristol Plymouth Regional Technical HS reacting to their classmates death. Freshman Ryan Hazel was mauled to death last night by dogs. Students today, posted memories of Ryan on his locker. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/RvW8645xk4 — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) May 10, 2019

Hazel was enrolled in the technical school’s community health program. Outside of the classroom he played freshman football and was on the school’s track team.

Hazel’s School Is Providing Crisis Response Workers

A crisis response team has been dispatched to Bristol-Plymout Regional Technical School to help students and staff as they come to grips with Hazel’s death. “The loss is sure to raise many emotions, questions and concerns for our entire school, especially our students, and we are making every resource we have available to assist those in need,” Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent-Director Alexandre Megalhaes said in a written statement posted on the school’s website.

“We are saddened by this loss in our school community, and as we come together, our leadership team will make every effort to provide assistance to our students, families and fellow employees as needed,” he added.

Ryan Was Caring for a Neighbor’s 11 Large Dogs When he was Attacked

According to authorities, at approximately 6 p.m. on May 9, Hazel’s grandmother dropped him off at a North Dighton home to take care of several dogs and other animals on the property. The property and several of the dogs belong to Scott Dunmore, 49, who was away in Boston.

Dunmore is a dog trainer who owns a business called 3 Dogs Running. Dunmore is considered a skilled trainer with over twenty years of experience and is known for his expertise in training dogs for a variety of competitions. He is highly regarded in “Schutzhund,” a competitve sport for protection dogs.

A Neighbor Discovered Hazel With Severe Injuries & Four Dogs Runnng Loose .@BristolDA says “tragic” death of Ryan Hazel, 14 as he tended to dogs at a property in Dighton does not appear to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

NewsTalk 99.7 & AM 630 WPRO (@wpro) May 10, 2019

Hazel’s grandmother waited in the car for her grandson to complete his chores, which usually took about 45 minutes but she became concerned after an hour had passed and he had not returned to the car. The grandmother was able to call Hazel’s parents, who were in New York, and they, in turn, contacted a neighbor to go in the Denmore’s house to check on the boy.

The neighbor discovered Hazel lying on the ground in the back of the property with severe injuries all over his body. The neighbor contact 911 and administered CPR at the scene, however, Hazel succumbed to his injuries.

A tough day at Bristol Plymouth Regional Technical HS. A freshman, Ryan Hazel, was mauled to death by dogs last night, Dighton police say. @BristolDA says he regularly cared for the dogs. Coverage tonight starting at 5 @nbc10_brian @NBC10 https://t.co/Y5TdGjrnKM — Ashley Cullinane (@AshCullinane) May 10, 2019

The neighbor also found four dogs, three Dutch shepherds and a Belgian Malinois in the yard and was able to secure them in Dunmore’s basement. All are large-breed dogs often used for security and police work. Seven other dogs were caged on the property. All 11 dogs were confiscated by animal control and the four dogs found with Hazel have been placed in a 10-day quarantine.