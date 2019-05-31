Santa Rosa High School Lockdown After Student Gun Report

Santa Rosa High remains on lockdown, with room-to-room searches for a male student, 15, reported to be armed with a gun. This is the last day of classes, which were to end around noon today. Parents advised to meet near Big Lots store on Mendocino Avenue. https://t.co/WKxAAj3bMr pic.twitter.com/Qp2H73osvB — Brett Wilkison (@BrettWilkison) May 31, 2019

Santa Rosa High School was on lockdown after reports that a student was seen with a gun. It was not yet clear whether the report was verified or not, and there were no reports of injuries or any shooting.

Videos showed the situation at the high school in California.

Santa Rosa High School is on lockdown due to a report of a student seen with a handgun. pic.twitter.com/8zTkLRhNAx — News 93.1 KFBK (@kfbk) May 31, 2019

“PER SRPD: Santa Rosa High is on lockdown due to a report of a student seen with a handgun,” Santa Rosa schools wrote on Twitter. “There were no threats of violence & no one injured. PARENTS: go to the Big Lots parking lot at 2055 Mendocino Ave. to meet with officers for more information. DO NOT GO TO SRHS campus.” The schools then updated that information, writing, “SRHS PARENTS re: lockdown- Police have changed the location. Meet officers at the at the Santa Rosa Junior College Emeritus parking lot (enter from Elliot Avenue ) for further instructions. Santa Rosa Police will be present.

Please keep Santa Rosa High School clear of traffic.”

PER SRPD: Santa Rosa High is on lockdown due to a report of a student seen with a handgun. There were no threats of violence & no one injured. PARENTS: go to the Big Lots parking lot at 2055 Mendocino Ave. to meet with officers for more information. DO NOT GO TO SRHS campus. — Santa Rosa Schools (@SRCSchools) May 31, 2019

The Santa Rosa police wrote: “Parents need to be aware that Santa Rosa High School is currently on lockdown due to police activity.”

Police issued a statement that said the following:

Friday May 31st, 2019 :: 12:27 p.m. PDT Advisory**UPDATE** Big Lots on Mendocino Ave is the point for parents to reunite with their students. Evacuated students are being directed there. **UPDATE** Santa Rosa High School is currently on lockdown. A search is being conducted. Over 20 officers on the scene to ensure safety. Santa Rosa Police are currently investigating an incident at Santa Rosa High School. The school remains on lockdown. All students are sheltered in place. We will continue to advise updates as soon as possible.

SRPD has over 20 officers on scene at Santa Rosa High School to ensure student, staff and public safety. A systematic search is being conducted due to a report of a student seen on campus with a handgun. There were no threats of violence and no one has been injured. PARENTS can go to the Big Lots parking lot at 2055 Mendocino Ave.to meet with officers on the scene there for more information. DO NOT GO TO SRHS campus at this time. We will provide further updates as soon as possible. Officer will remain on scene to ensure the area is safe.

Brett Wilkison, North Bay News city editor, wrote on Twitter, “High remains on lockdown, with room-to-room searches for a male student, 15, reported to be armed with a gun. This is the last day of classes, which were to end around noon today. Parents advised to meet near Big Lots store on Mendocino Avenue.”

According to CBS SF Bay Area, the school also sent out an email alert that told people at the high school to “find a safe location out of sight, away from windows and barricade themselves behind secured doors.” They were also instructed to stay quiet and listen for emergency personnel, the station reported.