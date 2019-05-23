Steven Holmes: Border Patrol Agent Charged With Multiple Sexual Assaults

An Arizona Border Patrol agent was charged with multiple sexual assaults spanning seven years, Tucson police announced Wednesday.

Steven Holmes, 33, was arrested Tuesday. Holmes is charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of aggravated assault.

A woman who said she met Holmes through a dating app told investigators on May 13 that he sexually assaulted her after the two went on a date, police said.

Police said the Tucson Police Department’s Adult Sexual Assault Unit’s investigation uncovered “multiple victims with similar reports.” The alleged incidents took place between January 2012 and January 2019.

Holmes was booked into Pima County Jail on Tuesday. He is being held on $25,000 bond, KVOA reported.

Arrest Warrant Details Charges Against Steven Holmes

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KOLD-TV, Holmes is accused of sexually assaulting women in May of 2015 and in 2012.

He is also accused of aggravated assault by intentionally “impeding the breathing…by applying pressure to the throat or neck or by obstructing the nose and mouth either manually or through the use of an instrument” in January 2019.

Holmes Told At Least One Woman He Was a Border Patrol Agent, Police Say

The woman who contacted the police on May 13 told investigators that Holmes disclosed in their conversations that he was a Border Patrol agent, police said.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection told the Tucson Sentinel that Holmes had been with the agency’s Tucson station for seven years.

He has been placed on “administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation,” she said, adding, “the U.S. Border Patrol stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of its mission. We do not tolerate misconduct on, or off duty, and will fully cooperate with all investigations of alleged misconduct by our personnel.”

The investigation in on-going. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

READ NEXT: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Dumped at Massachusetts Hospital By ‘Man in His 40s’