Sunny Garcia’s Family, Five Fast Facts You Need To Know

Sunny Garcia is a professional surfer legend from Waianae, Oahu and holds the record for the most wins (22) in the men’s World Qualifying Series in the World Surf League. He also holds 6 Triple Crown of Surfing titles and is the 2nd surfer in history to surpass $1 million in prize money. He’s a legend in Hawaii and one of the most decorated and respected surfers living in the mecca of surfing, the north shore of Oahu. He was recently hospitalized and is currently in ICU in critical condition.

In addition to being one of the GOATs of surfing, Sunny also branched out into the entertainment business and was a stand out in the 2003 reality show North Shore. He infamously got into several altercations during the show and was seen as one of the more entertaining parts of the short-lived reality series. He was also the star of his own video game, Sunny Garcia Surfing which was released for the PlayStation 2. He retired in 2005 and attempted a short-lived comeback in 2008.

Sunny has publicly struggled with depression and is very close with his family who have helped him through it.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. His Oldest Daughter, Is a Licensed Esthetician and Business Owner

Sunny’s oldest daughter, Kaila Toettu, is married to Antonio Toetuu, a local brah from Waimanalo. Kaila owns “Lashes by Kaila”, a local business that sells beauty products and services including eyelash extensions. She is apparently doing very well and booked up as her Instagram profiles says “NO NEW CLIENTS”.

The Instagram profile is private and her business isn’t on any other social media networks so it looks like a referral only, word of mouth business which is common in Hawaii.

2.Kaila Named Her Son After Sunny

Kaila has two children with Antonio, daughter Tia and son Sunny. Sunny has already started teaching his grandchildren how to surf and there are several photos of them on Instagram playing in the water together and hanging out together.

According to the tagged photos on their social media profiles, the Garcia family is extremely close. They spend a lot of time together surfing and hanging out on the beach like many local families in Hawaii.

3. Stone Garcia Is a Surfer Just like His Dad

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Stone is an avid surfer just like pops with most of his social media profiles consisting of surfing photos. But not just surfing, like most local guys his Instagram profile is full of all types of water sports including kayaking, cliff diving, and skateboarding.

Sunny and Stone are very close, as is the rest of their family. 6 weeks before Sunny was admitted to the hospital he posted “I love you” on Stone’s Instagram post. Stone replied “I love you too”.

Stone is also an avid traveler, posting photos from Las Vegas, professional tennis tournaments, snowboarding events, and concerts among others. But the majority of his social media content features surfing.

4.His Youngest Daughter Is Dating a Successful MMA Fighter

Logan Garcia is currently dating Lowen Tynanes, a professional lightweight fighter from the small community of Ewa Beach on the island of Oahu. Lowen fights for ONE Championship and is a top talent in the lightweight division, winning a championship title in King of the Cage undefeated in his professional career (10-0). Lowen also sells his own personal branded merchandise for local streetwear company Defend Hawaii. They have been a couple since at least 2013 according to photos Logan has posted on Twitter.

Logan is a licensed real estate agent working for Hawaii Life Realtors, one of the most successful real estate companies in the state. According to her profile, she works from their Kaimuki office located on Waialae Avenue.

5. Sunny Met His Wife Colleen McCullough While He Was on House Arrest

Sunny Garcia pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges in 2006 when he failed to report over $400,000 he received in prize money from 1996-2001. Right before he went to prison, he got divorced from his second wife, Raina Garcia. In a 2007 interview with the Honolulu Advertiser, he described his situation, “To be honest, I can’t even remember what happened last year,” he said. “My mind was all over the place with the divorce, and I knew I was headed to prison. It was my worst Triple Crown ever.”

After serving his time in a Federal prison in Bakersfield, California, he served 6 months of house arrest in San Diego. According to the Honolulu Advertiser interview, he was able to “establish a relationship with Colleen McCullough, who was introduced to him through a friend.” The two got married in 2008 and divorced in 2018.