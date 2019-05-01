Swarthmore Phi Psi Frat: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Phi Psi fraternity at Swarthmore College has officially disbanded following protests and backlash stemming from leaked documents published in two student-run publications, the Phoenix and Voices, as well as shared experiences written on a blog on Tumblr.

As current and former students began to share their experiences via Tumblr, a trove of documents leaked containing meeting notes of Phi Psi’s chapter meetings from 2013-2016. These notes contained highly offensive language, including graphic depictions of sexual assault, pornography and rape jokes.

Following the release of the meeting minutes a sit-in began on Saturday, April 27th organized by Organizing for Survivors and the Coalition to End Frat Violence. The sit-in took place in the Phi Psi fraternity house and lasted until both Phi Psi and Delta Upsilon, the only other fraternity on campus, disbanded.

The redacted documents that led to the eradication of both fraternities can be read here.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Both of Swarthmore’s Fraternities Disbanded Due To Pressure From Students & Administrators

Shortly after the sit-ins began this past Saturday, Swarthmore President Valerie Smith issued a statement announcing the suspension of all fraternity activity on campus. “The racism, misogyny, and homophobia described within them is antithetical to the values of the College and violates the student code of conduct as well as basic decency,” Smith wrote referring to the leaked documents.

Reaction from the sit in 💞💞💞 #humansofthesitin pic.twitter.com/wsXi3HcHJc — Organizing for Survivors (@O4Sswarthmore) May 1, 2019

The Coalition to End Frat Violence and Organizing for Survivors did not want to stop at suspension. Students of both organizations said they won’t be satisfied until both fraternities are disbanded and their houses put to use for a more inclusive space for marginalized groups on campus.

Both Delta Upsilon and Phi Psi gave into the demands of the student body and administration, as Delta Upsilon wrote in a statement, “We hope that our former house will provide a space that is inclusive, safe, and promotes healing.” Psi Phi’s statement ringed a similar tone, as their fraternity was under the most scrutiny:

We condemn sexual violence, racism, homophobia, misogyny, and discrimination in all of its forms, and we will continue as individuals to work to create a campus where these issues are eradicated completely. We hope that our decision will help the campus achieve transformative justice for those who have been harmed and promote institutional healing.

2. The Members of Today’s Phi Psi’s Fraternity Were Not in College When The Controversial Meeting Minutes Were Created

Most of the current members of the Phi Psi fraternity were in high school or middle school when the inflammatory, racist and homophobic notes were written. This didn’t hold the members back when they decided to disband though. Mentioning their youth when the notes were written, this section of their statement highlights their thoughts on being affiliated with an organization with this kind of history:

At 8:00 PM tonight, April 30th, the brothers unanimously voted to dissolve Phi Psi fraternity on Swarthmore’s campus following a week of deliberation. As we said in our earlier statement, the current members were in high school and middle school at the time of the writing of these documents. We were appalled and disgusted by the content of these minutes, which led us to question our affiliation with an organization whose former members could write such heinous statements.

The current brothers of the fraternity characterized their organization as “a toxic element that cannot continue to exist on Swarthmore’s campus.”

Occupying students from the .@swarthmore Coalition to End Fraternity Violence were asked to wait in the basement den, which during parties becomes the Bar. Unclear whether shame or shamelessness led phi rez to get the cops to move our students downstairs while he packed. pic.twitter.com/95uTJwz50J — Organizing for Survivors (@O4Sswarthmore) April 28, 2019

As the sit-in commenced there was one fraternity brother who packed his things and left the house, as the protestors waited in a separate part of the house upon the request of law enforcement.

3. The Meeting Minutes Were Written & Circulated During The Spring of 2013, Also Known As ‘The Spring of Our Discontent’

The campus of Swarthmore College was going through a multitude amount of things during the spring of 2013. According to the Phoenix, unrest was present throughout the Swarthmore community, a period of time that was dubbed “The Spring of Our Discontent” by a former president of Phi Psi.

Among circulation of these incendiary notes, Swarthmore was going through a student referendum on Greek life, multiple urinations on the campuses’ multicultural center took place, two federal Title IX complaints were filed and the college’s first sorority made it back on campus for the first time since their abolition in 1933. The Phoenix reports that shortly before the referendum vote, then-Phi Psi President Zach Schaffer told the publication, “The Greek groups on campus will continue to work together with the leaders of the referendum to figure out how we should proceed going forward.”

During parties, the so-called "living room" becomes a pitch-black dance floor. For "paint party," phi psi bros spray neon paint onto the crowd from the balcony that's attached to the upstairs bedroom. What's a bedroom, when the "living room" is a dance pit? Here's the bedroom now pic.twitter.com/rb6d09KXe1 — Organizing for Survivors (@O4Sswarthmore) April 28, 2019

Although the referendum did pass to keep Greek life on campus, majority of students did want to make Greek life coed. The unrest that was felt through campus culture at Swarthmore at the time leaked into Phi Psi’s notes, especially after the referendum. One note mentions it is now Phi Psi’s “manifest destiny” to expand across campus “and wipe out every other group in our path” after talking “a nice sloppy poop on that referendum.” One section of meeting minutes read:

Just taking over one building at a time until we possess enough building space to start our own milf sex trafficking ring. God that would be hot. Anyways, it was so packed in Phi after the concert that I was legitimately scared of being accused of sexual harassment for rubbing up against so many tits. Every time I turned around I felt like I just whacked a girl in the cans. Sluts.

4. Swarthmore’s Phi Psi Is Not Affiliated With The National Phi Kappa Psi Chapter

Phi Psi, which used to be affiliated with the national Phi Kappa Psi chapter disbanded in 1963 when the Swarthmore chapter wanted to admit a Black student into its pledge class. Due to the stirring controversy surrounding the Swarthmore fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi’s national Twitter account had to file a statement.

The local group operating under the name of Phi Psi at Swarthmore is not affiliated with the national Fraternity. We are disgusted to read details surrounding their racism, misogyny, homophobia, and stand in support of the sexual assault survivors. https://t.co/qsYt92HUy0 — Phi Kappa Psi (@PhiKappaPsi) April 30, 2019

In a tweet Phi Kappa Psi condemned all the behavior on display at the Swarthmore fraternity saying:

The local group operating under the name of Phi Psi at Swarthmore is not affiliated with the national Fraternity. We are disgusted to read details surrounding their racism, misogyny, homophobia, and stand in support of the sexual assault survivors

5. The Organization That Forced Phi Psi to Disband Wants To Eradicate Fraternity Violence on Other Campuses.

After Organizing for Survivors arranged the sit-in, protests and social media blitz against Phi Psi they now want to help other schools push out violent fraternities. Their Twitter account has already set up and publicized a mass call to help end fraternity violence.

How can your school do this? Join our mass call Thursday 8 PM EST! https://t.co/LLix1a9JCl — Organizing for Survivors (@O4Sswarthmore) May 1, 2019

In the event created, the organization leans into the mass amount of media coverage they have received and posed a simple rhetorical: how did we do it? Although Swarthmore is a small private school of about 1,600 undergraduates, they hope to use this momentum and grab a wider and more collegiate audience who are just as eager to end violence within Greek life.

Their mass call hopes to attract students from different colleges from across the country as they hope to, “share more about our strategy—and give you the tools to start your own campaign wherever you are. “