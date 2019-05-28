Who is Songwriter Tebby Burrows on ‘Songland’ with John Legend?

From executive producer Adam Levine, NBC’s newest competition reality series, Songland, aspiring songwriters have a chance to audition an original song for a major recording artist, and on the series premiere, the contestants are auditioning to write a song for EGOT winner John Legend. Instantly standing out, songwriter Tebby Burrows. Not just because the Miami native is the only female competing in this round, but she’s strikingly beautiful and displays a captivating voice.

Tebby’s been in the music game for quite some time, and she’s been writing music since she first picked up a guitar at age 12. While she was born in Miami, she grew up in the Bahamas, which explains why most her tracks share an upbeat island vibe. She moved back to Florida to attend Palm Beach Atlantic University, and after graduation, spent some time living in New York City, working days jobs, either landscaping or pulling shifts at Dairy Queen, so she could perform at night.

Eventually, Tebby relocated back to Miami. Talking to the Miami New Times she said, “I feel like Miami is the perfect medium between the Bahamas and New York. It’s not too slow, it’s youthful and up-and-coming, but there’s more breathing room from the city. And it’s not too cold.”

After a friend introduced her to the Grammy-winning Miami producers Cool & Dre, who have worked with Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and Fat Joe, they helped produce her single, “Feel Alright.” While speaking with the Nassau Guardian she said of the song, “I remember looking out the window, feeling mixed emotions about where my life was going, and then I had an epiphany to let go and trust the process. ‘Feel Alright’ is a reminder to stay present, grounded, and trust that everything will work out in the end.”



Tebby has opened up for Grammy Award winning singer Joss Stone, performed at Irie Weekend, New York City’s famed BB King’s Blues Club, and in 2019, she released her first EP, “Love in the Remedy.” The five track record mixes her sultry Caribbeans tone with R&B beats.

She said, “I really think that my gifts and charge in life is storytelling, and music is one of the outlets that I do that, and I’ve been crafting and learning how to do that. And I think there’s so many more outlets that I want to do. I want to create just a space where people can see themselves, be reflected through my art – whatever medium that is, whether speaking, whether it’s writing, or performing.”

It’s easy to see why producers chose Tebby up to audition for Legend, and it will be interesting to see how major music producers like Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, and Shane McAnally tweak her sound and lyrics. It’s not easy to change a song that you’ve already poured your heart and soul into, but with the notion of someone like 10-time Grammy winner Legend could be singing her song on his next record, a song that if chosen, will be released right after the episode airs, it’s likely Tebby will be more than willing to switch up some notes and hooks.

