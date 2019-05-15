Thomas Summerwill: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Thomas Summerwill appeared to have a promising future. The 21-year-old University of Wisconsin-Madison college student exuberantly wrote about interning for prominent local politicians and a state’s attorney’s office. He was named the Student Judiciary Chief Justice.

However, authorities say, while Summerwill was home for spring break, he allegedly beat his mother to death with a souvenir baseball bat in his bedroom. The Madison junior claimed he thought she was an intruder, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office in Illinois says.

Now Summerwill – who also goes by the name Tommy Summerwill – is accused of second-degree murder. Summerwill, who was interested in political science, is from Campton Hills, Illinois. Prosecutors allege that alcohol impairment made his belief that his mother was an intruder “not reasonable.”

His defense attorney countered in The Chicago Tribune that the death of Mary B. Summerwill was a “horrible accident.” Thomas Summerwill might have had jet lag because he’d recently returned from a spring break trip to Europe, the lawyer said, according to The Daily Herald.

While at UW-Madison, Summerwill was a student leader. He wrote on Facebook and LinkedIn that he interned for a prominent state Senator, Lena Taylor, focusing on “prison and judicial reform in the state of Wisconsin.” He was involved in student government, serving as the Chief Justice of the Student Judiciary, his LinkedIn page says. It also says that he interned for a Madison, Wisconsin mayoral candidate, Mo Cheeks, and served as a summer law clerk for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. Summerwill is a graduate of St. Charles North High School.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Prosecutors Say Thomas Summerwill Struck His Mother Multiple Times in the Head With a Bat

Prosecutors with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office allege that Mary B. Summerwill, 53, was beaten to death by her son.

According to Kane County prosecutors, on the morning of March 24, 2019, Thomas Summerwill “awoke to what he believed was an intruder in his bedroom.” The charges were announced on May 14, 2019.

“Acting in what he believed was the defense of himself or his property, Summerwill grabbed a baseball bat and struck the person multiple times in the head with the bat, not realizing the person was his mother, Mary Summerwill, who died as a result of the blunt force trauma,” wrote the Kane County State’s Attorney in a statement.

“Prosecutors allege that Thomas Summerwill’s belief was not reasonable because of his alcohol impairment,” says the news release.

Summerwill’s defense attorney has countered that it was an accident.

“The allegations are that he was essentially startled awake, believing there was an intruder in his room,” defense attorney Liam Dixon told The Chicago Tribune. The defense attorney told the Chicago Tribune that Thomas Summerwill and his dad called 911 and the weapon was a souvenir baseball bat above his bed.

Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said, according to The Daily Herald: “The facts of the case will come out in court. We believe that the appropriate charge was second-degree murder. That’s what the evidence supports.”

2. Mary Bridget Summerwill Was Described as an ‘Intelligent, Bubbly’ Woman & Thomas Once Called Her ‘the Best Mom in the World’

In 2015, Summerwill shared a photo of himself with his mother on Facebook and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mom in the world! Thank you for everything you have done over the years! You have been there with me in every high and low throughout my life and I love you with all my heart. Hope you had an amazing day!”

His mom responded: “Oh Tommy, thank you my dear. I am the luckiest gal in the world to have you as a son! Love you!”

Her obituary says that Mary Bridget Summerwill, of St. Charles, Illinois, “passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in St. Charles, Ill.” She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, “graduated from Marquette University and followed a career in personal banking in Chicago, where she met her husband of over 26 years, Jeffrey Summerwill.”

The obituary notes that “Bridget and Jeff have two sons, Thomas (21)” and a 19-year-old. “The family of four have lived in St. Charles since 1999.” It describes her as an “intelligent, bubbly and beautiful woman who always made others feel valued and whose presence always would light up the room. She loved her sons with all her heart, and was a support system for so many people.”

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney, Thomas Summerwill surrendered May 13, 2019 to Campton Hills police, and appeared on May 14 in Kane County bond court.

Associate Judge Keith Johnson “set his bail at $300,000 with 10 percent ($30,000) to apply for bond. Judge Johnson set Summerwill’s next court appearance for 9 a.m. May 23, 2019, in Courtroom 313 at the Kane County Judicial Center,” the Kane County press release said.

“Thanks to Campton Hills Police Chief Steve Millar and his team, as well as the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force, for their work in this investigation,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said.

3. Thomas Summerwill, Who Was Interested in Political Science & Economics, Wrote That He Was on a Student Advisory Board at UW-Madison

Thomas Summerwill goes by the name Tommy Summerwill on Facebook. A 2016 photo shows him molding his fingers into a W and wearing a Wisconsin shirt. “On Wisconsin! This was the day I decided to attend UW-Madison!” the caption says.

As for what he was studying, he wrote that he was “Planning on political science and economics.”

On Facebook, he wrote in May 2017, “About two weeks late on this, but I’m happy to say that I’ve been accepted to sit on the Shared Governance Student Advisory Board for the Office of the Dean of Students. Shared Governance allows students and staff to take part is significant decisions concerning the operations of the university and offers students a seat at the table. I can’t wait to get started and be a part of my university’s crucial decisions starting this coming fall!”

In November 2018, Summerwill shared a photo on Facebook that read, “Tommy Summerwill. Student Judiciary Chief Justice.”

The caption read: “Meet ASM Student Judiciary Chief Justice Tommy Summerwill. Tommy is a junior majoring in Political Science and History. He likes how ASM gives students opportunities to be actively involved in issues at the university, state, and/or local level. When he isn’t at ASM he likes to go on lake runs, listen to podcasts and is involved in Theta Delta Chi.”

In April 2018, he wrote, “I’m excited to announce that last night I was elected to serve as the next Chief Justice of the Student Judiciary within the Associated Students of Madison! I’m incredibly blessed to continue to have the opportunity to fairly resolve matters that face the student body and to continue to uphold the Constitution and Bylaws of ASM in my new role.”

He shared an old post in which he announced that he had chosen UW-Madison, writing, “It’s been one year and still easily the best decision of my life. Wouldn’t be where I am today without the dozens of people along the way, and the loving support of my family. On Wisconsin!”

In one photo with his mother, Summerwill wrote, “Visiting Georgetown University and Washington D.C. summer 2015.”

A 2017 photo showed him with other students in an UW-Madison dorm. “Sellery 3B…best floor in the game,” it read.

A family photo showed Summerwill, his brother, father, and mother with the family dog. “Summerwill Christmas photo 2016,” the caption read.

Other photos show him playing high school sports – football and baseball. Photos show Summerwill snowboarding. Other pictures show him wearing a tuxedo at prom. In 2016, he wrote on Facebook, “I am incredibly grateful to have received the North S.T.A.R. Award, Outstanding Senior in Social Studies, the Kiwanis Scholarship, and Academic High Honors!”

In 2017, with a photo of his brother, Summerwill wrote, “Congratulations to my little brother on graduating high school! I’m incredibly proud and can’t wait to spend the next couple years with you at Wisconsin! On Wisconsin!”

He wrote on Facebook: “Studies at University of Wisconsin-Madison ’20.”

4. Thomas Summerwill Interned for Local Politicians, His Social Media Accounts Say

Thomas Summerwill wrote on LinkedIn and Facebook that he was an intern for state Senator Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee). He wrote on Facebook, “Today, I concluded my summer internship where I worked as a casework intern for State Senator Lena Taylor! I can’t thank Senator Taylor and the rest of the staff enough for such an incredible experience and opportunity as I worked to reform the judicial and prison systems in Wisconsin. It was a fantastic last day as I was able to join the Senator and State Representative elect Kalan Haywood II on a visit to two corrections institutions in southwest Wisconsin. I wouldn’t change the experience for the world and I can’t wait to see what’s next as I continue my passion for law and justice!”

He also wrote that he had interned for Ald. “Mo” Cheeks, who ran for Madison, Wisconsin mayor.

On Facebook, Summerwill’s mother went by the name Bridget Summerwill (her obituary says her full name was Mary Bridget Summerwill). “So proud of you Tommy! You were so dedicated to the internship! I know they adored having you as part of their team and the valuable contributions you made. Keep the updates coming on Maurice ‘Mo’ Cheeks as you are a huge part of his campaign for Mayor!” she wrote.

Tommy Summerwill shared a video of Cheeks running for Madison, Wisconsin mayor. “Excellent! The video announcement is terrific. keep me posted on any fundraising initiatives.. I’ll check out LinkedIn and others ways to connect via social media. Good Luck with the campaign!” his mother wrote. A woman asked whether Thomas made the video, but he responded on the comment thread, “No chance I could ever make a video like that 😂.”

In July 2018, he wrote, “Incredible! So excited for Mo, especially since we need local leaders now more than ever! Can’t wait to see what the future holds as Madison moves towards a brighter, more equitable and progressive direction!”

In April 2018, he wrote, “I’m a few days delayed in this announcement, but I’m happy to announce that I will be working as a Casework Intern for Wisconsin State Senator Lena Taylor this coming summer! I’m thrilled to be working in Madison this summer and I can hardly wait to get underway next month!” Heavy has reached out to Taylor’s office for comment.

5. Summerwill Was a Badger Reach Fellow in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office

Thomas Summerwill also served a summer law clerkship with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office through the Badger Reach Fellowship, he wrote on social media.

In July 2017, he wrote, “Just finished my summer law clerkship with the Felony Trial Division in the Cook County State Attorney’s Office and couldn’t ask for a better experience! Huge thanks to my Assistant State Attorneys for teaching me so much about the Judicial system and the daily functions of criminal law! Special thanks to the Badger Reach Fellowship and the University of Wisconsin for the opportunity to pursue this incredible experience and for allowing me to continue my passion for justice and law!”

He is indeed listed as a Badger Reach Fellow on the UW-Madison website. That page says he’s from Chicago and was studying political science and history. It lists his internship as “State Attorney’s Office Cook Co., Felony Trial Division.”

The UW-Madison website also contains a copy of his 2017 “final impact report” for the Badger Reach Fellowship.

“Given the severity of the cases we were prosecuting, it was incredibly interesting to watch my attorneys litigate, make agreements, talk to witnesses, and the relationships they had with the judge, court officials, and the defense attorneys,” he wrote. “… No one case is the exact same and each day presented the opportunity to facilitate law, justice, security, and order to a city that has long been wrecked by violence, drugs, gang activities, and murder.”

He added: “Coming from a Chicagoland suburb I never faced many of the issues that I witnessed everyday while being a law clerk. To say the least the town I grew up in is a ‘bubble wrapped’ town with low violence and a wealthy population that isn’t challenged by widespread unemployment, violence, gangs.” He also noted, “…I came to recognize some of the minor malpractices in the Chicago Police Department.” You can read his PowerPoint presentation on the experience here.