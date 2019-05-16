Tomi Lahren Speaks Out Against Alabama Abortion Ban

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren has once again established herself as a rare pro-choice conservative, Thursday afternoon.

The Fox Nation host tweeted her disdain for Alabama’s new controversial abortion ban, which Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed into law Wednesday.

I will be attacked by fellow conservatives for saying this but so be it, this Alabama abortion ban is too restrictive. It doesn’t save life, it simply forces women into more dangerous methods, other states or countries. You don’t encourage life via blanket government mandate! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 16, 2019

When the new Alabama law takes effect, it would be the most restrictive in the country banning abortion even in cases of rape and incest. It would also potentially punish doctors who perform abortions with life in prison.

Lahren’s tweet addressed the fact that she might be attacked by her “fellow conservatives,” but goes ahead to announce her pro-choice position – a stance that is rare within today’s Republican party.

“I will be attacked by fellow conservatives for saying this but so be it, this Alabama abortion ban is too restrictive,” Lahren wrote. “It doesn’t save life, it simply forces women into more dangerous methods, other states or countries.”

Lahren finished her tweet criticizing government mandates attempting to control individual decisions. “You don’t encourage life via blanket government mandate!,” she tweeted.