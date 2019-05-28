Tornado Near Me: Weather Update for Altoona

Altoona, Pennsylvania, is currently under a tornado watch as severe weather moves through the area. The National Weather Service reports that several storms will be affecting the area over the next few hours.

“Some storms could be severe, with hail, damaging winds, gusty winds, and heavy rain,” the National Weather Service reported. A “few possible tornadoes” are also in the forecast. The tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. local time.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/cMF9qEIiSc — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) May 28, 2019

This week’s weather has been particularly severe, with more than 50 tornadoes touching down across the U.S. on Monday alone.

Several states across the midwest and into the east and the northeast are experiencing severe weather this evening. They include Ohio, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

So far this evening, there have not been any confirmed tornadoes in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what you need to know:

Light Rain in Altoona Will Give Way to Storms Over the Next Couple of Hours

5:55 pm – Developing tornado SW of Piedmont. Take cover now! pic.twitter.com/A8v6sU9Aea — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 28, 2019

If you’re in Altoona, Pennsylvania, light rain is blanketing the area. Soon, storms will move in. Residents can expect thunder, lightning, and heavy rain. Hail is also possible and the threat of tornadoes will increase as the night goes on.

“Tornadoes are possible, especially toward eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey, along with widespread damaging wind gusts and large hail,” The Weather Channel reports.

A tornado watch is meant to make people aware. A tornado watch is issued when weather conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms that are capable of producing tornadoes. According to the National Weather Service, “the watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.”

Other towns in the tornado watch include Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

There Have Been 16 Confirmed Tornadoes in Pennsylvania This Year

Mammatus clouds over Altoona, Pennsylvania, ahead of the approaching severe storm. Photo taken around 3:50 by @ansanisaid #PAwx pic.twitter.com/pYggkxALzv — Brian Lada (@wxlada) May 28, 2019

While tornadoes aren’t super common in Pennsylvania in comparison to, say the Midwest, there have been 16 confirmed tornadoes in the state this year. According to Philly Voice, that’s more than the total of tornadoes to touch down in the state last year.

According to PennLive, two tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

“The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh says an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds estimated at 90 mph occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Indiana County’s Burrell Township… An EF-0 tornado was reported at about the same time in Homer City, Indiana County. That twister traveled for about 150 yards, uprooting trees with maximum winds estimated at 70 mph, but no damage to property was reported.”

No injuries were reported in either tornado.