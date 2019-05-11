UFC 237 Odds: Namajunas vs. Andrade Betting Breakdown

https://youtu.be/wdW5mOtYwSQ”https://youtu.be/wdW5mOtYwSQ

If we are being honest, one has to be a devout UFC fan or have some Brazilian heritage to have a ton of interest in this Saturday’s UFC 237 card from Jeunesse Arena. Brazil is an MMA-mad country and the card is stacked with natives of the South American country, but overall it’s perhaps the weakest UFC main event of 2019 thus far.

UFC 237 might also be the only main event of the year that is headlined by a women’s title bout – the entire year’s slate hasn’t been finalized yet past the summer. Rose Namajunas is the women’s strawweight champion but a -105 underdog on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com against No. 1 contender and Brazilian Jessica Andrade (-125).

One great thing about women’s title fights is that there aren’t a lot of true female contenders out there, so there are usually plenty of common opponents to help handicap. There are three in this case.

“Thug Rose” (8-3) last lost to Karolina Kowalkiewicz in July 2016 by unanimous decision. Andrade (19-6) beat Kowalkiewicz last September by first-round knockout. Namajunas owns a 2015 win over Angela Hill by first-round submission. Andrade beat Hill in 2017 by unanimous decision. Finally, Namajunas won the belt with a first-round TKO of Joanna Jedrzejczyk in November 2017 and defended it with a unanimous decision win over Jedrzejczyk last April. Andrade lost to Jedrzejczyk at UFC 211 by unanimous decision.

Two MMA and Brazilian legends also are on this card. At middleweight, Anderson Silva (34-9) is a +110 underdog against Jared Cannonier (-140). Silva (34-9) is on the short list of best MMA fighters in history and probably the best middleweight ever, but at age 44 the “Spider” is about finished with just one victory in his last seven fights – albeit all against top competition. Cannonier actually began his UFC career in 2015 as a heavyweight.

Jose Aldo (-140) is among the greatest featherweights in history as he takes on Alexander Volkanovski (+110), who actually opened as the -140 favorite at online betting sites. Aldo (28-4) has lost three of his past five but is still ranked No. 1 in the division behind champion Max Holloway, who beat Aldo twice. Volkanovski (19-1) is an Aussie taking a large step up in competition and ranked fourth.

