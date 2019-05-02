University Village Apartments Shooting Near UNCC: Reports

#Breaking Just arrived to shooting along Mallard Creek Church Rd not far from #UNCCharlotte campus at University Village Apartments @wsoctv @BrianaWSOC9 pic.twitter.com/ycoqJo5fal — Joey Williams (@JWilliamsWSOC09) May 2, 2019

There were reports of a shooting at University Village Apartments near the University of North Carolina-Charlotte campus on the evening of May 1, 2019. The complex is not affiliated with UNCC but does house some students.

“Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 9900 block of University Village Boulevard. One person has been pronounced deceased,” police confirmed. It’s not clear whether any students are involved.

“NinerNotice: UNC Charlotte is monitoring reports of multiple persons injured at University Village apartments, which is located near main campus,” UNCC Emergency Management wrote on Twitter. “Police do not believe there is a threat to campus, but officials are closely monitoring the situation. CMPD is on the scene.”

The shooting reports came as the university was still reeling from the mass shooting that claimed the lives of two well-liked students and injured four others.

Journalists at the vigils rushed to the apartments. “Our crew at a vigil tonight for the UNCC students shot on Tuesday is now at a triple shooting w/ one person dead at University Village Apts near the campus. Police don’t believe there’s a threat to campus. @NinerAlerts is monitoring the situation,” wrote journalist Cody Alcorn.

Social Media Reports Indicated the Shooting Might Have Occurred at a Pool Party

Update: received alert from uville. Also, I was in my apartment and heard 5-6 shots, moments after i looked out of my window and saw several people in bathing suits running from the pool area, police and ambulances arrived shortly after pic.twitter.com/oeIRTRpBhi — Sidney Gray (@sidney4729) May 2, 2019

“I was in my apartment and heard 5-6 shots, moments after i looked out of my window and saw several people in bathing suits running from the pool area, police and ambulances arrived shortly after,” wrote one woman on Twitter.

Joe Bruno, a reporter for WSOC-TV, wrote on Twitter, “Mecklenburg EMS says three people were injured, one was shot. All have life threatening injuries, per Medic. @BrianaWSOC9 is on her way to the scene.”

#Breaking: Shooting at University Village off-campus apartments near UNCC. One person shot, just left in ambulance. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/xrsUtG5LK7 — Amanda Foster WBTV (@AFosterWBTV) May 2, 2019

He also wrote: “BREAKING: CMPD is responding to a shooting at the University Village apartments, located just minutes from UNCC’s campus. Three people have life threatening injuries. This is not student housing affiliated with UNCC but many students do live there @wsoctv.” It’s not yet clear whether students were injured, whether there is a suspect, or what the motive might be for the incident.

Shooting at University Village Pool, several shots fired, one shot, no other info. Across the street from #UNCC pic.twitter.com/zVHrOiaklV — Sidney Gray (@sidney4729) May 2, 2019

According to Bruno, “CMPD says only one person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. CMPD is reaching out to Medic to find out the discrepancy @wsoctv.”

A man wrote on Twitter: “Whoever lives at University Village by UNCC, stay inside and get to safety because someone just told me shots were fired at the pool?.. Seriously what the F*CK is going on.” That account had not been confirmed by authorities.

The Nearby Campus Was Deeply Traumatized by the Mass Shooting the Day Before

RIGHT NOW: A moment of Silence @UNCG during a vigil for #UNCC. pic.twitter.com/AYzV66ijEw — Janson Silvers (@JansonSilvers) May 1, 2019

Vigils were being held on the UNCC campus on May 1.

One of the two victims who died, Riley Howell, was praised as a hero who “took the fight to” the UNCC shooter, saving lives. An ROTC cadet, Howell, 21, confronted the gunman as the shooter opened fire in a classroom, and Howell gave his life protecting his classmates, police confirmed.

“He was the kind of person who you knew would take care of you the moment you met him, and he always did. He radiated love and always will. As a friend said, ‘Beautiful souls like Riley are always with us in the way they made life more beautiful,'” his heartbroken family said in a statement.

The shooting – allegedly by a former History student – sent students running from campus, hiding behind barricaded classroom doors, and sharing photos and videos on social media. When the dust settled, two promising young students lay dead at the scene and another four were injured; police said three of the wounded suffered life-threatening wounds and the fourth did not.

UNCC Chancellor Philip Dubois said during an appearance on WBT Radio that the victims killed in the shooting have been identified as Ellis Parlier, 19, of Midland, North Carolina, and Howell, of Waynesville, North Carolina. Parlier was hoping to have a career as a game developer.

Drew Pescaro, 19, of Apex, North Carolina; Sean Dehart, 20, of Apex, North Carolina; Rami Alramadhan, 20, of Saudi Arabia; and Emily Houpt, 23, of Charlotte, have been identified by Dubois as the injured victims.

The shooter was later identified as a former student named Trystan Terrell. The motive remains unclear.

“Everyone in this community stands in shock and grief,” said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles in a news conference. “…It is a time of unity.” A GoFundMe page has been established to help Riley’s family.

The gunman did not know the victims, police said. “My heart is broken…Riley was one of the good ones and he will be greatly missed,” wrote a woman who knew him on Facebook.