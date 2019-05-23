Video Emerges of Tony Robbins Using Racial Slurs

Video has emerged of motivational speaker Tony Robbins saying the N word and calling a black audience member a “slave”. The news was first broken by BuzzFeed News who posted the video on their website. You can view the video in its entirety below.

In the clip, Robbins is demonstrating to a black audience member in the crowd to not let the N-word get him angry as it gives people control over him. “As long as someone calls you a nigger and gets that kind of response I’ve seen right now, where you’re ready to explode, and what you’ve done is given that person absolute control of you,” he then goes on to add, “You have no control in your life, you are still a slave.” Which elicits shocked gasps from the crowd.

Robbins goes on to get the crowd to participate in an exercise “just do what I do just for a minute if you really want to be free and if you want to have some fun.” He then dances in front of the crowd and sings “I’m a nigger, you’re a nigger, be a nigger too.” The crowd has mixed reactions during the presentation but most audience members seem to be laughing and it only gets truly uncomfortable for a few seconds. The crowd also doesn’t participate in Tony’s singalong.

Giving the Video Some Context

Tony Robbins is a billionaire self-help guru who has helped millions through his coaching, mentoring, and seminars as has worked with celebrities including Oprah, Donald Trump, and Bill Clinton. He built his empire through teaching seminars and his unconventional approach which uses shocking language and humor to get people out of their comfort zones.

Robbins lawyers have responded with a statement and claimed the video was made to an African American audience in the 1980s on the topic of “racial biases and disparity” they added “the presentation was positive and was accepted in the context in which it was conducted: a passionate discussion about racism and how to rise above it.” Continuing: “any suggestion that Mr. Robbins is somehow racist or insensitive to the African-American community is absurd and false. Indeed, one of Mr. Robbins’ event partners for 25-plus years is an African-American.”

BuzzFeed News released an investigative piece on Friday that details Tony Robbins’ alleged history of sexual misconduct and alleged abuse of his former staff and audience members. Tony’s lawyers from Hollywood law firm Lavely & Singer have vehemently denied these claims and defended the use of racial slurs in the video above.