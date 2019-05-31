WATCH: Virginia Beach Shooting Live Press Conference

Officials confirmed 11 victims were dead and six were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon at Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Watch the full press conference here.

City employees were minutes from the end of their work week when a longtime public utility employee began “firing indiscriminately” on multiple floors of the building at about 4:15 p.m., said Virginia Beach Police Chief Chief James A. Cervera.

The suspect is dead. His name has not yet been released.

Among the victims were city employees. Their names were not immediately released. One of the six injured was a Virginia Beach Police officer, who was “saved by his vest,” Cervera said.

Cervera paused to regain his composure as he approached the microphone for the press conference at about 6:40 p.m. Many questions remain unanswered, he said. He declined to comment on the suspect’s motive, saying he was a current employee.

He repeatedly described the “intensity” of the scene. Virginia Beach Police are being assisted by units including the FBI.

“Right now we have a lot of questions. The ‘whys’ they will come later. Right now we have more questions, really, than we have answers.”

A second press conference is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.