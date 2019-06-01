Virginia Beach Shooting Live Press Conference: WATCH

Officials confirmed 12 victims were dead and six were injured in a Virginia Beach shooting Friday afternoon at Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

A 12th victim died on the way to the hospital, said Virginia Beach Police Chief James A. Cervera.

The shooter was named as DeWayne Craddock.

“We’re going to say his name once and then he will forever be ‘the suspect,” Cervera said.

He did not identify the suspect during the press conference because they were unable to locate family to notify before the press briefing, he said.

“We’re going to show that Virginia beach is a city of resolve and dedication,” said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Officials Say the Shooter Fired ‘Indiscriminately’ at People in the Municipal Building

At scene of active shooter situation in Virginia Beach. Lots of officers taping off portions of this street, many with rifles drawn. @virginianpilot pic.twitter.com/UwWLdL8VgH — Gordon Rago (@gragonews) May 31, 2019

Police officers rendered first aid to the suspect after he was shot “because that’s what police officers do,” Cervera said.

The suspect had a .45-caliber handgun with extended magazines and a suppressor, he said.

Officials struggled to maintain their composure at their first press conference Friday, about two hours after a suspect a longtime public utility employee began to “indiscriminately fire” at victims on multiple floors of the building at about 4:15 p.m., said Cervera.

A Virginia Beach Police officer was shot when officers confronted the suspect.

“He was saved by his vest,” said Cervera.

The officer is being treated at a hospital. Officers returned fire on the suspect, who later died.

“There’s no way to describe an incident such as this. No chief of police anywhere in the country, no mayor, no city manager, no assistant city manager, no fire chief no rescue chief ever wants to have stand up and give information such as this,” Cervera said. “I think at this particular point, I want to give the utmost respect to the victims and to their families because they are going to be forever changed based on this particular incident.”

Officials were working to identify the victims and personally notify their family members. Forensic units from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Virginia State Police were working to gather information from an “intense” scene.

City employees met with their families at an assistance center while others waited to hear whether their loved ones were still alive.

“Right now we have a lot of questions. The ‘whys’ they will come later. Right now we have more questions, really, than we have answers. And we use the word event – that’s a cop term – this devastating incident that happened that none of us want to be here talking about. This devastating incident which is going to change the lives of a number of families from our city.”

Families of Virginia Beach shooting victims hoped for answers in the shooting update as investigators worked tirelessly to determine the facts of the case.

“I can tell you this: The fact that the suspect was immediately confronted, the fact that the suspect is deceased, means that our citizens can rest easy tonight. We do not have someone who’s out in the community to do more harm,” he said.

Witnesses said they were thankful for the prompt response of police. Many barricaded themselves in their offices.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer opened the press conference tearfully and introduced Cervera. The police chief placed a comforting hand on the mayor’s shoulder.

“Let’s start with what is most important. This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach. The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbors, colleagues,” Dyer said.

Virginia Beach City Councilman Aaron Rouse concluded the earlier press conference with words of empowerment for the city and its people.

“This day will not define Virginia Beach,” he said. “…We will come together. We will show the strength of our city.”