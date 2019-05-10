Virginia Gas Station Explosion: 1 Dead & Several Injured

On Friday, a gas station located in Rockbridge, Virginia experienced an explosion around 9:30 a.m., and by 6:30 p.m. police confirmed confirmed that there has been at least one casualty, several injured, and that several people are still recorded as missing. State Police Sargent Richard Garletts said that they are in the process of removing the remains of the deceased and up to five people are still unaccounted for.

By 1 p.m., investigators said at least seven agencies responded to the scene to help with the explosion. The fire department was able to quickly put the fire out and they do not believe there is a risk of it being reignited. They said its been “quite some time” since they have seen a fire of this size in the area.



Virginia State Police said they are investigating along with the Buena Vista Fire Department and Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office. As of press time, the cause of the explosion remains unknown, but police said that it doesn’t appear to have been act of terrorism or suspicious in nature.

While four people have already been hospitalized, officials said that it could take days before they can identify any other of the remains. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes as rescuers search for survivors.

