WATCH: Bali’s Mt. Agung Erupts

Mt. Agung in Bali, Indonesia erupted last night sending thick ash throughout the city. Several flights to and from the Bali airport have been canceled due to the eruption.

Yahoo News reports the national disaster agency said the eruption lasted four minutes and 30 seconds.

The volcano had not have been active for more than half a century. Waking in 2017, Agung was in slumber since 1963. Agung’s eruption in 1963 killed about 1100 people. No reports of death or injuries have been made about last night’s eruption, yet.

Nine villages throughout Indonesia experienced the downfall of thick ash due to the eruption, per 9 News.

BALI VOLCANO: This is the moment Mt Agung erupted, lasting 4 mins & 30 secs. The national disaster agency says it spread lava & incandescent rocks 3kms from the crater. 4 flights bound for Bali airport have been diverted while 5 outbound flights have been cancelled. @10NewsFirst pic.twitter.com/DOzynMDNx7 — Kristina Costalos (@kcostalos) May 24, 2019

The national disaster agency said the eruption caused lava and rocks to spread about three kilometers from the crater.