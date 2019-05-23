WATCH: Barges Drift Under U.S. 62 Bridge, Head Towards Webbers Falls

Two barges somehow broke away from their restraints on Wednesday evening and started to float down the Arkansas River towards the Webbers Falls lock and dam. At one point, the barges drifted beneath the U.S. 62 bridge, amazing onlookers.

Here’s the video of the barges drifting perfectly beneath the bridge:

As news of the barges broke, the town of Webbers Falls called for an immediate evacuation for all residents, with the fear that the barges might break through the lock and dam, causing disastrous flooding for the area.

According to Tulsa World, state troopers shut down the I-40 bridge and nearby highway area due to the threat of the barges. In a social media statement, town officials wrote, “Evacuate Webbers Falls immediately. The barges are loose and has the potential to hit the lock and dam 16. if the dam breaks it will be catastrophic!! Leave now!!”

According to KWCH, Webbers Falls is a town with a population of 6-700 people. Town officials urged those people to get out while they could, writing in a subsequent Facebook post,

“This is a life threatening situation. If you choose to stay you are doing so at your own risk. If you choose to stay we advice you write your name and personal information on your arm in permanent marker. Please be safe!”

Jeremie Poplin, a Program Director for Buzz Tulsa, wrote, “Officials at Lock and Dam 16 do not expect complete failure if the barges make impact. They expect a few broken gates. # OKwx”

As one might expect, the situation has captured the attention of people across the country, especially those in the area. One Twitter user wrote, “I can’t go to bed until I see these Barges at the dam # OkWx # Flood2019 # BargeWatch2019″

Another wrote, “My husband keeps saying ‘But what about the barges?!?!””