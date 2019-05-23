Barges Slam Into Webbers Falls Dam on Arkansas River: PHOTOS, VIDEOS

Two barges somehow broke away from their restraints on Wednesday evening and started to float down the Arkansas River towards the Webbers Falls lock and dam. At one point, the barges drifted beneath the U.S. 62 bridge, amazing onlookers. Overnight, the barges were momentarily stopped when they ran aground some rocks, about a mile from the dam. Finally, the barges hit the dam on Thursday.

Both barges sank after impact pic.twitter.com/gbFdmWFiDe — Cathie Nealon (@ForSnShine) May 23, 2019

Barges are no more they hit the dam and were crushed torn apart pic.twitter.com/t04KC2RY4f — Capehog (@capehog) May 23, 2019

Loose barges reach Webbers Falls dam https://t.co/fObb8MCqjC pic.twitter.com/hl17EWeF4J — 2 Works for You (@KJRH2HD) May 23, 2019

As 4029 News Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee notes in this tweet, the dam has appeared to withstand the crash without any immediate damage; following the crash, the barges were sucked under the water in minutes.

Both barges have hit the dam just north of #WebbersFalls. Officials think the dam will hold. But, still some uncertainty. Holding so far.

Both barges have now been sucked under the water, and can no longer be seen. #okwx #Oklahoma https://t.co/0GOSEcPzRN pic.twitter.com/iiVkg9rD3W — Darby Bybee (@4029Darby) May 23, 2019

One user tweeted of a livestream of the barges hitting the dam: “Barges hit the dam, but not head on, they are up against it sideways, so far, no major infrastructure damage.”

BREAKING NEWS: Two barges loose on the Arkansas River have hit the Webbers Falls Lock and Dam 16. https://t.co/k7HLms5ML9 pic.twitter.com/lb2ZJC9ksR — Tulsa's Channel 8 (@KTULNews) May 23, 2019

Barges hit & sink at inlet side of #16 dam in Arkansas River north of Webbers Falls, OK. @kfor pic.twitter.com/xOLyUTJjOU — Marc Dillard (@F5Video) May 23, 2019

The barges were both reportedly filled with fertilizer. Many Twitter users have relayed their concern about that fertilizer releasing into the Arkansas River.

Loose barges have made contact with the dam at Webbers Falls. They have both sank now but have not busted through the dam yet. They are full of fertilizer. @NewsOn6 #OKwx pic.twitter.com/6LAKyHokna — Stacia Knight (@StaciaKnightWx) May 23, 2019

A Timeline of the Barges’ Journey on Wednesday & Thursday

As news of the barges broke on Wednesday, the town of Webbers Falls called for an immediate evacuation for all residents, with the fear that the barges might break through the lock and dam, causing disastrous flooding for the area.

According to Tulsa World, state troopers shut down the I-40 bridge and nearby highway area due to the threat of the barges. In a social media statement, town officials wrote, “Evacuate Webbers Falls immediately. The barges are loose and has the potential to hit the lock and dam 16. if the dam breaks it will be catastrophic!! Leave now!!”

According to KWCH, Webbers Falls is a town with a population of 6-700 people. Town officials urged those people to get out while they could, writing in a subsequent Facebook post,

“This is a life threatening situation. If you choose to stay you are doing so at your own risk. If you choose to stay we advice you write your name and personal information on your arm in permanent marker. Please be safe!”