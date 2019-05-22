WATCH: Beto O’Rourke Calls for Impeachment Proceedings to Begin

Beto O’Rourke who held a nationally televised town hall on CNN Tuesday night, called for Congress to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Beto O'Rourke: "We should begin impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump. Not something that I take lightly. It is an incredibly serious, sober decision that we should make as a country."

“It is an incredibly serious, sober decision that we should make as a country,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke also blamed Trump for Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election.

“Where at this point where the president has refused to respond to a subpoena,” O’Rourke said. “A president who invited the involvement of a foreign power in this democracy in 2016 and did everything in his power to obstruct the investigation into what has happened. If we do nothing because we are afraid of the polls or the politics or the repercussions in the next election then we would have set a precedent.”

O’Rourke also tackled other issues such as gun control and abortion rights throughout the night.