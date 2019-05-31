WATCH: Man Rips Confederate Flag off Moving Truck

Some heroes don’t wear capes but all heroes rip off the Confederate flag when they see it.pic.twitter.com/h5hl9mtvZC — Simar (@sahluwal) May 31, 2019

A viral video shows a man racing after a moving truck on a highway — so that he can yank a Confederate flag off the rear end of the truck. The video has already been viewed over two million times and has been creating buzz all over social media. You can watch it above, or here.

The video seems to be shot from the dashboard of a car. It’s got background music, too; James Brown’s The Payback is playing throughout the clip. As the video opens, an African American man dressed in a white t-shirt, black shorts, and sneakers is racing after a truck. The truck has a Confederate flag attached to its rear end. The truck also bears the Tribe Trucking logo, and some social media users have asked why Tribe allowed its truckers to put the Confederate flag on one of their trucks.

The man catches up to the truck and grabs on to the back of the vehicle. It takes him a few minutes, but he manages to rip the flag off. That’s where the video concludes.

The video was apparently first shared by a Twitter user called Benny Diego. It’s not clear where the video was shot, or when; there are few details available about the short clip. Benny Diego’s Twitter profile reads, “Don’t blame me, I didn’t vote for the blithering orange idiot. Unite to STOP the GOP! #TheResistance #Resist 🌊 #HealthcareForAll #Dem.” He first shared the video on May 28, tweeting the video along with the caption “I support this guy.” Other twitter users responded with messages of support. Some called the unnamed man in the video a “hero,” and several wrote, “not all heroes wear capes.” At least one Twitter user said they wanted to buy the unknown man in the viral video a beer.